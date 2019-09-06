Watch Steve Hackett in live video for Dancing With The Moonlit Knight 

Steve Hackett has released live footage of him and his band performing the Genesis track Dancing With The Moonlit Knight.

The clip has been taken from the guitarist’s upcoming album Genesis Revisited Band & Orchestra: Live At The Royal Festival Hall which will launch on October 25 through InsideOut Music.

Watch the video below.

The performance was recorded in London in October last year, where Hackett was joined by vocalist Nad Sylvan, keyboardist Roger King, drummer Gary O'Toole, saxophonist Rob Townsend and bassist Jonas Reingold, along with with special guests John Hackett and Amanda Lehmann and the Heart Of England Orchestra conducted by Bradley Thachuk.

Hackett said: “It was a fantastic experience for both the band and myself to play alongside an orchestra and to feel the power of the sound this extraordinary combo created. It sounds equally compelling on both film and audio. I'm proud to release this exciting product.”

Genesis Revisited Band & Orchestra: Live At The Royal Festival Hall will launch on 2CD/Blu-ray Digipak and will also feature a documentary along with videos for Under The Eye Of The Sun, Beasts In Our Time and Peace.

Hackett will head out on the road across the UK later this year – where he'll play Selling England By The Pound in full along with material from Spectral Mornings to mark its 40th anniversary.

Steve Hackett: Genesis Revisited Band & Orchestra: Live At The Royal Festival Hall

CD 1

1. Dance On A Volcano

2. Out Of The Body

3. The Steppes

4. Firth of Fifth

5. Dancing With The Moonlit Knight

6. Blood On The Rooftops

7. Shadow of the Hierophant

CD 2

1. In That Quiet Earth

2. Afterglow

3. Serpentine Song

4. El Nino

5. Supper's Ready

6. The Musical Box