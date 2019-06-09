Watch Slipknot LIVE from Rock am Ring

Slipknot kicked off their European summer tour two days ago (June 7) when they took to the stage at Rockfest in Finland.

Yesterday they headed to Germany for an appearance at Hamburg’s Rock Im Park, and today they headline Nurburg’s Rock Am Ring – and you can watch the whole set live (above).

Slipnot European Tour 2019

Jun 09: Nürburg Rock Am Ring, DE

Jun 11: Prague 02 Arena, CZ

Jun 13: Nickelsdorf Novarock, AT

Jun 14: Interlaken Greenfield, CH

Jun 15: Doningtom Download Festival, UK

Jun 17: Leipzig Arena, DE

Jun 18: Hannover TUI Arena, DE

Jun 21: Copenhagen Copenhell, DK

Jun 22: Dessel Graspop, BE

Jun 25: Kraków Mystic Festival, PL

Jun 27: Bologna Sonic Park, IT

Jun 29: Madrid Download Festival, ES

Jul 30: Nîmes Amphitheatre, FR

Jul 04: Lisbon VOA, PT

Jul 05: Viveiro Resurrection Festival, ES