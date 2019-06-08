Check out Slipknot's setlist from their first show since 2016

Slipknot have kicked off their European tour in style with a 18-song set at the Rockfest Festival, held at the Hyvinkää Airfield in Finland.

The band's set was their first full-length show since Knotfest in Chiba, Japan, in November 2016, although they returned to live action last month with a two song set on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The set included two new songs, Unsainted – which was released last month, the first track to emerge from upcoming album We Are Not Your Kind – and All Out Life, which was launched last October.

Slipknot's next two shows are at Rock im Park and Rock am Ring in Germany, tonight and tomorrow night, before they continue with more dates including a headline show at The UK's Download Festival on June 15 (full dates below).

The band's Rockfest setlist is below, along with with some crowd-shot videos, and some drum cam footage of Jay Weinberg.

Slipknot Rockfest Playlist

People = Shit

(sic)

Get This

Unsainted

Disasterpiece

Before I Forget

The Heretic Anthem

Psychosocial

The Devil In I

Prosthetics

Vermilion

Custer

Sulfur

The Negative One

All Out Life

Duality

Encore:

Spit It Out

Surfacing

THAT. Is how you start a world tour. Kiitos, Hyvinkää for setting the bar ridiculously high for the rest of the world. Feels so good to be back on the @slipknot stage. pic.twitter.com/NaEQKo7QxqJune 7, 2019

Slipnot European Tour 2019

Jun 08: Nuremburg Rock Im Park, DE

Jun 09: Nürburg Rock Am Ring, DE

Jun 11: Prague 02 Arena, CZ

Jun 13: Nickelsdorf Novarock, AT

Jun 14: Interlaken Greenfield, CH

Jun 15: Doningtom Download Festival, UK

Jun 17: Leipzig Arena, DE

Jun 18: Hannover TUI Arena, DE

Jun 21: Copenhagen Copenhell, DK

Jun 22: Dessel Graspop, BE

Jun 25: Kraków Mystic Festival, PL

Jun 27: Bologna Sonic Park, IT

Jun 29: Madrid Download Festival, ES

Jul 30: Nîmes Amphitheatre, FR

Jul 04: Lisbon VOA, PT

Jul 05: Viveiro Resurrection Festival, ES