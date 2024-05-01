Watch Sleep Token play Take Me Back To Eden finale Euclid for the first time ever

Sleep Token played their song Euclid live for the first time ever last night (April 30).

The track, which closed 2023 album Take Me Back To Eden, was the final song of the UK prog metal band’s set at the Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix.

Watch video footage of the first-time-ever performance live below.

The Phoenix date was the first headline show of Sleep Token’s ongoing North American tour, which started at the Sick New World festival this weekend and continues tonight (May 1) at the Revel in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

After the tour wraps at the end of this month, Sleep Token will play a series of European and UK shows from November to December.

The full list of concerts Sleep Token have planned for 2024 is available below.

Sleep Token released Take Me Back… last year via Spinefarm.

The album received rave reviews from critics, including an 8/10 from Metal Hammer’s Dannii Leivers.

Leivers wrote: “Combining feeling and sound in a potent, masterful statement, …Eden is Sleep Token’s strongest effort to date.

“And, while they’ll always be Marmite, there’s no question it will delight those already onboard.

“This is a record that not only expands the band’s universe and continues to prod metal’s boundaries, but considers what it means to be human. Otherworldly they may be, but there’s the deepest empathy within.”

Sleep Token are now on major label RCA Records, making them labelmates with such pop-culture sensations as Britney Spears, A$AP Rocky, Doja Cat and more.

The band announced the signing by calling it the start of their “new era”, which they’d previously teased by unveiling new masks in December 2023.

Mask designer Lani Hernadez-David stated in an interview with Metal Hammer that month: “I’m sure they have something in mind that the fans will appreciate greatly.

“There’s definitely a new era coming, but I won’t speak too much on that, because I’m not really clued up on it.”

Sleep Token played Euclid live for the first time ever last night in Phoenix, AZ!pic.twitter.com/Pd3a8Fr75fMay 1, 2024

Apr 30: Phoenix Arizona Financial Theatre, AZ

May 01: Albuquerque Revel, NM

May 03: Austin H-E-B- Center at Cedar Park, TX

May 04: Dallas Toyota Music Factory, TX

May 06: Tampa Yuengling Center, FL

May 07: Atlanta Coca-Cola Roxy, GA

May 08: Asheville Exploreasheville.com Arena, NC

May 10: St. Louis The Factory, MO

May 12: Denver Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

May 14: Des Moines Vibrant Music Hall, IA

May 15: Chicago The Salt Shed, IL

May 16: Chicago The Salt Shed, IL

May 18: Columbus Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival, OJ

May 19: Pittsburgh Petersen Events Center, PA

May 20: Philadelphia The Met Philadelphia, PA

May 22: New York City Radio City Music Hall, NY

May 24: Boston MGM Music at Fenway, MA

May 25: Montreal Place Bell, QC, Canada

May 27: Toronto Massey Hall, ON, Canada

May 28: Toronto Massey Hall, ON, Canada

Nov 09: Nuremberg Arena, Germany

Nov 10: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Nov 12: Linz Tips Arena, Austria

Nov 13: Budapest MVM Dome, Hungary

Nov 15: Prague O2 Universum, Czech Republic

Nov 16: Chemnitz Messe, Germany

Nov 18: Amsterdam Afas Live, Netherlands

Nov 19: Brussels Forset National, Belgium

Nov 21: Hamburg Barclays Arena, Germany

Nov 22: Berlin Velodrom, Germany

Nov 25: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Nov 26: Manchester Co-Op Live, UK

Nov 28: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

Nov 29: London The O2, UK

Nov 30: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Dec 02: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Dec 03: London The O2, UK

Get tickets.