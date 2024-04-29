“Europe shall gather in Worship”: Sleep Token announce extra November tour dates, plus UK/EU support band

Sleep Token have announced a string of live dates in mainland Europe for November.

The concerts, which will run from November 9 to 22, will precede the masked metal superstars’ UK arena tour, which starts on November 25.

See the full list of dates below.

Tickets to the European dates go on sale tomorrow (April 30) at 10am CEST.

The band have also announced that their support act for the Europe and UK shows will be pop-metal artist Bilmuri.

Sleep Token comment on social media: “Come November, Europe shall gather in Worship.

“Opening proceedings in Europe, as indeed the United Kingdom, will be the Bilmuri collective.

“Prepare.”

Sleep Token are currently in the US and will start their Teeth Of God North American run tomorrow at the Financial Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona.

The band are promoting their 2023 album Take Me Back To Eden, which was released via Spinefarm.

Metal Hammer gave Take Me Back To Eden a glowing 8/10 review upon release.

Journalist Dannii Leivers wrote: “Combining feeling and sound in a potent, masterful statement, …Eden is Sleep Token’s strongest effort to date.

“And, while they’ll always be Marmite, there’s no question it will delight those already onboard.

“This is a record that not only expands the band’s universe and continues to prod metal’s boundaries, but considers what it means to be human. Otherworldly they may be, but there’s the deepest empathy within.”

Sleep Token have since inked a deal with major label RCA.

The band announced the signing by calling it the start of their “new era”, which they’d previously teased by unveiling new masks in December 2023.

Mask designer Lani Hernadez-David stated in an interview with Metal Hammer that month: “I’m sure they have something in mind that the fans will appreciate greatly.

“There’s definitely a new era coming, but I won’t speak too much on that, because I’m not really clued up on it.”

Apr 30: Phoenix Arizona Financial Theatre, AZ

May 01: Albuquerque Revel, NM

May 03: Austin H-E-B- Center at Cedar Park, TX

May 04: Dallas Toyota Music Factory, TX

May 06: Tampa Yuengling Center, FL

May 07: Atlanta Coca-Cola Roxy, GA

May 08: Asheville Exploreasheville.com Arena, NC

May 10: St. Louis The Factory, MO

May 12: Denver Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

May 14: Des Moines Vibrant Music Hall, IA

May 15: Chicago The Salt Shed, IL

May 16: Chicago The Salt Shed, IL

May 18: Columbus Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival, OJ

May 19: Pittsburgh Petersen Events Center, PA

May 20: Philadelphia The Met Philadelphia, PA

May 22: New York City Radio City Music Hall, NY

May 24: Boston MGM Music at Fenway, MA

May 25: Montreal Place Bell, QC, Canada

May 27: Toronto Massey Hall, ON, Canada

May 28: Toronto Massey Hall, ON, Canada

Nov 09: Nuremberg Arena, Germany

Nov 10: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Nov 12: Linz Tips Arena, Austria

Nov 13: Budapest MVM Dome, Hungary

Nov 15: Prague O2 Universum, Czech Republic

Nov 16: Chemnitz Messe, Germany

Nov 18: Amsterdam Afas Live, Netherlands

Nov 19: Brussels Forset National, Belgium

Nov 21: Hamburg Barclays Arena, Germany

Nov 22: Berlin Velodrom, Germany

Nov 25: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Nov 26: Manchester Co-Op Live, UK

Nov 28: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

Nov 29: London The O2, UK

Nov 30: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Dec 02: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Dec 03: London The O2, UK

Get tickets.