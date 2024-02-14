“Welcome to the new era”: Sleep Token have signed to major label RCA Records

Sleep Token have announced their signing to major label RCA Records.

The UK-based masked metal cult posted on social media today (February 14) that they have inked a deal with the prestigious label. The signing means that the band are now labelmates with such mainstream giants as Britney Spears, A$AP Rocky, Doja Cat and more.

Sleep Token revealed the news of their signing via their Instagram story, where they wrote: “Welcome to the new era.”

The news follows a momentous 2023 and early 2024 for the four-piece. In January, the band went viral with The Summoning, the second single of their then-impending third album, Take Me Back To Eden. They played a sold-out tour of the UK the same month.

Sleep Token then toured the United States and mainland Europe, before returning to the UK to play a sold-out show at the 10,000-capacity Wembley Arena. It was reported that tickets to the Wembley gig sold out within 10 minutes of them being available.

This year, Sleep Token announced five more arena dates in the UK, including a stop at the 15,000-capacity O2 Arena in London, which went on general sale on the morning of February 7. Mere hours later, the band posted that three of those shows had already sold out. A concert in Leeds and a second at The O2 were added to the tour as a result of the demand. A fourth concert, in Birmingham, has since also sold out.

For months, the band have also been teasing a “new era”. Their instrumentalists – publicly known only as II, III and IV – debuted new masks at the Wembley concert in December.

When Metal Hammer interviewed the designer of the masks, British artist Lani Hernandez-David, he said: “I’m sure they have something in mind that the fans will appreciate greatly. There’s definitely a new era coming, but I won’t speak too much on that, because I’m not really clued up on it.”

Sleep Token’s upcoming dates have also been promoted as “The Teeth Of God tour”, possibly hinting at the arrival of a release of the same name before the band return to the road.

For the full list of Sleep Token’s upcoming UK shows, see below. Tickets to dates not already sold-out are available on the band’s website.

(Image credit: Sleep Token via Instagram)

November 25: Glasgow OVO Hydro

November 26: Manchester Co-op Live

November 28: Birmingham Utilita Arena

November 29: London O2 Arena

November 30: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

December 2: Leeds First Direct Arena

December 3: London O2 Arena