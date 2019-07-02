Trending

Watch Slayer and Danny Trejo’s mysterious new teaser video

Metal Hammer  

Slayer drop video with voiceover from actor Danny Trejo and the words ‘Coming Fall 2018’

(Image credit: Nuclear Blast socials)

Slayer have released a mysterious new teaser video with a voiceover from actor Danny Trejo.

The 59-second video features footage of a shadowy man digging a grave in the desert with atmospheric narration from Trejo.

“To every story there is a tragedy,” he begins. “Life is a book filled with chapters… some tell stories of a good time, some tell stories of the dark.

“To every monster there is a hero, to every nightmare we all wake up.

To every story there is a final chapter.

“Some monsters become human. Other monsters reap for revenge.

“This is the end of the monsters.”

The video closes with Slayer’s logo and the words “Coming Fall 2019”.

Fans speculated that the band were teasing the final US leg of their farewell tour, with some even suggesting specific dates had been confirmed.

But the presence of the logo of the band’s label Nuclear Blast prompted suggestions that the band might be releasing a new EP or even a final album

We’ll keep you posted when the mystery is revealed.

