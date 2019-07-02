Watch Slayer and Danny Trejo’s mysterious new teaser video

Slayer have released a mysterious new teaser video with a voiceover from actor Danny Trejo.

The 59-second video features footage of a shadowy man digging a grave in the desert with atmospheric narration from Trejo.

“To every story there is a tragedy,” he begins. “Life is a book filled with chapters… some tell stories of a good time, some tell stories of the dark.

“To every monster there is a hero, to every nightmare we all wake up.

To every story there is a final chapter.

“Some monsters become human. Other monsters reap for revenge.

“This is the end of the monsters.”

The video closes with Slayer’s logo and the words “Coming Fall 2019”.

Fans speculated that the band were teasing the final US leg of their farewell tour, with some even suggesting specific dates had been confirmed.

Another final world tourJuly 1, 2019

😆😆😆😆day before Thanksgiving with ministry and Primus pic.twitter.com/aIUyVhNMYwJuly 1, 2019

5 nights at the LA Forum. I will be there all 5 nights. Please do a few more shows in San Diego too!!July 1, 2019

But the presence of the logo of the band’s label Nuclear Blast prompted suggestions that the band might be releasing a new EP or even a final album

Hope it’s a new album and One final tourJuly 1, 2019

I watched an interview with Kerry King a while back and he said he wanted to do two albums before they went out. They've done one. So I'm hopeful.July 1, 2019

They're gonna give us one final album, a huge tour...And then drop a Nuke and start over in Valhalla!!July 1, 2019

We’ll keep you posted when the mystery is revealed.