Watch Simple Minds weave their Magic in new video

Simple Minds have launched a video for their brand new track titled Magic.
It’s the first material taken from the band’s upcoming album Walk Between Worlds, which is set to arrive on February 2 via BMG.
It’ll be their first record since 2016’s Acoustic.
The Scottish outfit will head out on tour from February, kicking off with a show at Glasgow’s Barrowlands on February 13.
Walk Between Worlds is now available for pre-order. Find a list of Simple Minds’ tour dates below, along with the Walk Between Worlds cover art and tracklist.
Simple Minds Walk Between Worlds tracklist
- Magic
- Summer
- Utopia
- The Signal And The Noise
- In Dreams
- Barrowland Star
- Walk Between Worlds
- Sense Of Discovery
- Silent Kiss
- Angel Underneath My Skin
- Dirty Old Town (Live)
Tour Dates
|Tuesday, February 13, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Barrowland
|Glasgow, United Kingdom
|Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Albert Hall
|Manchester, United Kingdom
|Thursday, February 15, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Roundhouse
|London, United Kingdom
|Saturday, February 17, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Salle Pleyel
|Paris, France
|Sunday, February 18, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Ancienne Belgique
|Brussels, Belgium
|Monday, February 19, 2018 at 8:30PM
|Paradiso Grote Zaal
|Amsterdam, Netherlands
|Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Vega
|Vesterbro, Denmark
|Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Salle Pleyel
|Paris, France
|Sunday, May 27, 2018 at 11:30AM
|Garon Park
|Southend-On-Sea, United Kingdom
|Friday, July 13, 2018 at 12:00PM
|ESPLANADE DU LAC
|Aix Les Bains, France
|Friday, July 20, 2018 at 9:30PM
|THEATRE JEAN-DESCHAMPS
|Carcassonne, France
|Saturday, July 21, 2018 at 7:00PM
|DAS FEST
|Karlsruhe, Germany
|Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at 6:30PM
|Kunst!Rasen Bonn/Gronau
|Bonn, Germany
|Thursday, July 26, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Summertime
|Norderney, Germany
|Friday, July 27, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Zitadelle Mainz
|Mainz, Germany
|Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Schlossplatz
|Meersburg, Germany
|Saturday, August 4, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Kent Event Centre
|Maidstone, United Kingdom
|Sunday, August 5, 2018 at 5:00PM
|Cyfarthfa Castle
|Merthyr Tydfil, United Kingdom
|Friday, August 10, 2018 at 7:00PM
|AJ Bell Stadium
|Manchester, United Kingdom
|Saturday, August 18, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Butts Park Arena
|Coventry, United Kingdom
|Sunday, August 19, 2018 at 4:00PM
|Durham County Cricket Club
|Durham, United Kingdom
|Saturday, August 25, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Riverside Park
|Newark, United Kingdom
|Sunday, August 26, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Castle Park
|Colchester, United Kingdom
|Monday, August 27, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Trent Country Park
|Barnet, United Kingdom
|Friday, August 31, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Lydiard Park
|Swindon, United Kingdom
|Saturday, September 1, 2018 at 7:00PM
|South of England Event Centre
|West Sussex, United Kingdom
|Sunday, September 2, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Taunton Racecourse
|Somerset, United Kingdom
|Saturday, September 8, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Northern Meeting Park
|Inverness, United Kingdom
|Sunday, September 9, 2018 at 7:00PM
|SLESSOR GARDENS
|Dundee, United Kingdom