Watch Simple Minds weave their Magic in new video

Simple Minds launch video for their new track Magic - taken from upcoming album Walk Between Worlds

Simple Minds frontman Jim Kerr
Simple Minds frontman Jim Kerr
(Image: © Getty)

Simple Minds have launched a video for their brand new track titled Magic.

It’s the first material taken from the band’s upcoming album Walk Between Worlds, which is set to arrive on February 2 via BMG.

It’ll be their first record since 2016’s Acoustic.

The Scottish outfit will head out on tour from February, kicking off with a show at Glasgow’s Barrowlands on February 13.

Walk Between Worlds is now available for pre-order. Find a list of Simple Minds’ tour dates below, along with the Walk Between Worlds cover art and tracklist.

Simple Minds Walk Between Worlds tracklist

  1. Magic
  2. Summer
  3. Utopia
  4. The Signal And The Noise
  5. In Dreams
  6. Barrowland Star
  7. Walk Between Worlds
  8. Sense Of Discovery
  9. Silent Kiss
  10. Angel Underneath My Skin
  11. Dirty Old Town (Live)

Tour Dates

Tuesday, February 13, 2018 at 7:00PMBarrowlandGlasgow, United Kingdom
Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at 7:00PMAlbert HallManchester, United Kingdom
Thursday, February 15, 2018 at 7:00PMRoundhouseLondon, United Kingdom
Saturday, February 17, 2018 at 8:00PMSalle PleyelParis, France
Sunday, February 18, 2018 at 8:00PMAncienne BelgiqueBrussels, Belgium
Monday, February 19, 2018 at 8:30PMParadiso Grote ZaalAmsterdam, Netherlands
Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at 8:00PMVegaVesterbro, Denmark
Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at 7:00PMSalle PleyelParis, France
Sunday, May 27, 2018 at 11:30AMGaron ParkSouthend-On-Sea, United Kingdom
Friday, July 13, 2018 at 12:00PMESPLANADE DU LACAix Les Bains, France
Friday, July 20, 2018 at 9:30PMTHEATRE JEAN-DESCHAMPSCarcassonne, France
Saturday, July 21, 2018 at 7:00PMDAS FESTKarlsruhe, Germany
Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at 6:30PMKunst!Rasen Bonn/GronauBonn, Germany
Thursday, July 26, 2018 at 7:00PMSummertimeNorderney, Germany
Friday, July 27, 2018 at 7:00PMZitadelle MainzMainz, Germany
Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at 7:00PMSchlossplatzMeersburg, Germany
Saturday, August 4, 2018 at 7:00PMKent Event CentreMaidstone, United Kingdom
Sunday, August 5, 2018 at 5:00PMCyfarthfa CastleMerthyr Tydfil, United Kingdom
Friday, August 10, 2018 at 7:00PMAJ Bell StadiumManchester, United Kingdom
Saturday, August 18, 2018 at 7:00PMButts Park ArenaCoventry, United Kingdom
Sunday, August 19, 2018 at 4:00PMDurham County Cricket ClubDurham, United Kingdom
Saturday, August 25, 2018 at 7:00PMRiverside ParkNewark, United Kingdom
Sunday, August 26, 2018 at 7:00PMCastle ParkColchester, United Kingdom
Monday, August 27, 2018 at 7:00PMTrent Country ParkBarnet, United Kingdom
Friday, August 31, 2018 at 7:00PMLydiard ParkSwindon, United Kingdom
Saturday, September 1, 2018 at 7:00PMSouth of England Event CentreWest Sussex, United Kingdom
Sunday, September 2, 2018 at 7:00PMTaunton RacecourseSomerset, United Kingdom
Saturday, September 8, 2018 at 7:00PMNorthern Meeting ParkInverness, United Kingdom
Sunday, September 9, 2018 at 7:00PMSLESSOR GARDENSDundee, United Kingdom

