Watch Simple Minds weave their Magic in new video

Simple Minds have launched a video for their brand new track titled Magic.

It’s the first material taken from the band’s upcoming album Walk Between Worlds, which is set to arrive on February 2 via BMG.

It’ll be their first record since 2016’s Acoustic.

The Scottish outfit will head out on tour from February, kicking off with a show at Glasgow’s Barrowlands on February 13.

Walk Between Worlds is now available for pre-order. Find a list of Simple Minds’ tour dates below, along with the Walk Between Worlds cover art and tracklist.

Simple Minds Walk Between Worlds tracklist

Magic Summer Utopia The Signal And The Noise In Dreams Barrowland Star Walk Between Worlds Sense Of Discovery Silent Kiss Angel Underneath My Skin Dirty Old Town (Live)

Tour Dates

Tuesday, February 13, 2018 at 7:00PM Barrowland Glasgow, United Kingdom Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at 7:00PM Albert Hall Manchester, United Kingdom Thursday, February 15, 2018 at 7:00PM Roundhouse London, United Kingdom Saturday, February 17, 2018 at 8:00PM Salle Pleyel Paris, France Sunday, February 18, 2018 at 8:00PM Ancienne Belgique Brussels, Belgium Monday, February 19, 2018 at 8:30PM Paradiso Grote Zaal Amsterdam, Netherlands Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at 8:00PM Vega Vesterbro, Denmark Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at 7:00PM Salle Pleyel Paris, France Sunday, May 27, 2018 at 11:30AM Garon Park Southend-On-Sea, United Kingdom Friday, July 13, 2018 at 12:00PM ESPLANADE DU LAC Aix Les Bains, France Friday, July 20, 2018 at 9:30PM THEATRE JEAN-DESCHAMPS Carcassonne, France Saturday, July 21, 2018 at 7:00PM DAS FEST Karlsruhe, Germany Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at 6:30PM Kunst!Rasen Bonn/Gronau Bonn, Germany Thursday, July 26, 2018 at 7:00PM Summertime Norderney, Germany Friday, July 27, 2018 at 7:00PM Zitadelle Mainz Mainz, Germany Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at 7:00PM Schlossplatz Meersburg, Germany Saturday, August 4, 2018 at 7:00PM Kent Event Centre Maidstone, United Kingdom Sunday, August 5, 2018 at 5:00PM Cyfarthfa Castle Merthyr Tydfil, United Kingdom Friday, August 10, 2018 at 7:00PM AJ Bell Stadium Manchester, United Kingdom Saturday, August 18, 2018 at 7:00PM Butts Park Arena Coventry, United Kingdom Sunday, August 19, 2018 at 4:00PM Durham County Cricket Club Durham, United Kingdom Saturday, August 25, 2018 at 7:00PM Riverside Park Newark, United Kingdom Sunday, August 26, 2018 at 7:00PM Castle Park Colchester, United Kingdom Monday, August 27, 2018 at 7:00PM Trent Country Park Barnet, United Kingdom Friday, August 31, 2018 at 7:00PM Lydiard Park Swindon, United Kingdom Saturday, September 1, 2018 at 7:00PM South of England Event Centre West Sussex, United Kingdom Sunday, September 2, 2018 at 7:00PM Taunton Racecourse Somerset, United Kingdom Saturday, September 8, 2018 at 7:00PM Northern Meeting Park Inverness, United Kingdom Sunday, September 9, 2018 at 7:00PM SLESSOR GARDENS Dundee, United Kingdom

Simple Minds - Acoustic album review