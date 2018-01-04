Paul McCartney putting the “finishing touches” on his new studio album

Paul McCartney says he’s putting the “finishing touches” on his new studio album.

The former Beatle reported in March last year that he was working with Adele and Foo Fighters producer Greg Kurstin on the record, which will be his first solo release since 2013’s New.

And during a Q&A session on his website, McCartney has given an update on how the album is shaping up.

When asked what he’d like to achieve in 2018, McCartney answers: “I’ll probably be putting out a new album. So, I’d like that to be something I really love and then hopefully the fans will love it too!

“We’re putting the finishing touches to it now. So, I would like to achieve making that a really great album. Fingers crossed! That’s not what it’s called, but fingers crossed! It could be… it could be the new album title!”

Last year, McCartney released his Flowers In The Dirt reissue, which featured his work with Elvis Costello from 1989.

