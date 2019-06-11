Watch Shinedown’s hard-hitting video for new single Monsters

Shinedown have released a video for their new single Monsters.

It’s the latest video taken from the band’s most recent album Attention Attention, and follows Get Up which launched back in February.

Check out the video below.

Speaking with Classic Rock about Monsters, Shinedown frontman Brent Smith said: “Everyone who knows a bit of my background with regard to substance abuse and alcoholism knows that I've battled with it. It's something I deal with on a daily basis. I’ve always been very honest about it, which is that I didn't do drugs today – and I didn't drink today – but I don't know what I'll do tomorrow, because I literally have to take it day by day.

"I never went to rehab, I didn't do a 12-step programme, and I don't talk about sobriety unless I'm asked about it. Even then, I don't spend much time on it because I literally live my life day by day. That's how I have to do it, but the dynamic in the song is not just about substance abuse. It's about a lot of different situations that people get put in because they have things in their mind that – for whatever reason – they used to sabotage themselves.

"They don't know why they do it, but they do it, and these are the monsters that I'm talking about: those voices that say, 'I know this is going to be really fucked up after it's over with, but let's do it anyway.' That's the sentiment in the song, when I sing that my monsters are real and they're trained to kill."

He added: "The other thing is that there's a statement made in there – not from a biblical or a spiritual standpoint – about God, when you go into the bridge. The bridge is very very important in this song, because it brings back some of the lyrics you've heard already. It says 'Leave your weapon on the table/Wrapped in burlap, barely able/Call a doctor, say a prayer/Choose a God you think is fair.'"

Shinedown will embark on a run of summer shows across North America later this month with Badflower, Dinosaur Pile-Up and Broken Hands.