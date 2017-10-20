Watch Satyricon's epic video for To Your Brethren In The Dark

Satyricon have released an epic new video for their track To Your Brethren In The Dark.

It’s the latest material taken from their new album Deep calleth upon Deep, which arrived in September via Napalm Records.

The band’s Satyr says: ”I wanted To Your Brethren In The Dark to be a director’s interpretation of the song, rather than a band performance type of thing.

“Seeing what we do through the eyes of another artist is always interesting to me and just like the song, the video has become a little bit of a journey on it’s own.

“To Your Brethren In The Dark is definitely one of the flagship songs on the record. It is about emotion, our nature, the spirits, the autumn, the sombre and rainy days, those who we lost and the ones who we have not met yet.”

He adds: “You could say it is a tribute to the sorrow in man and to the drama of the nature we surround ourselves with. A song for the dark towers of the past and those who will rise in the future. Pass the torch to your brethren in the dark.”

Satyricon are currently on tour across Europe. Find a full list of their live dates below.

Oct 20: Gotherburg Pustervik, Sweden

Oct 21: Stockholm Klubben, Sweden

Oct 31: Guadalajara C3 Stage, Mexico

Nov 01: Mexico City Circo Volador, Mexico

Nov 02: San Jose Pepper’s Club, Costa Rica

Nov 07: Santiago Blondie, Chile

Nov 08: Buenos Aires Uniclub, Argentina

Nov 10: Belo Horizonte Stonehenge, Brazil

Nov 11: Sao Paulo Clash Club, Brazil

Nov 12: Rio De Janeiro Teatro Oddiseia, Brazil

Nov 22: Molde Gamle Kulturset, Norway

Nov 23: Trondheim Byscenen, Norway

Nov 24: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Nov 25: Tromso Driv, Norway

Nov 29: Bergen Hulen, Norway

Nov 30: Stavanger Folken, Norway

Dec 01: Kristiansand Kick, Norway

Dec 02: Hamar Gregers, Norway

