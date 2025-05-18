Recommended reading

“Explicitly Satanic and utterly primal, their ritualistic assault influenced many later groups”: These 4 obscure black metal bands deserve to be as big as Emperor and Dimmu Borgir

By ( Metal Hammer ) published

From Brazilian trailblazers to a shadowy Norwegian one-man outfit, these are the cult bands every black metal fan should know

Beherit posing for a photograph in 1991
(Image credit: Press)

It’s easy to forget just how much of a shock to the system black metal was when it exploded in the early 1990s. Even beyond the controversy – namely murder and church burning – it pushed metal to abrasive new extremes.

Today, black metal has become respected, if not respectable. Bands such as Emperor, Mayhem, Satyricon and Dimmu Borgir or no longer feared, hated or ridiculed, but held up as the pioneers they truly are.

But there are still countless black metal bands who have never got the attention they deserve outside underground circles. Their contribution to the development of the genre is largely unacknowledged despite being as good as their better-known counterparts.

From South American trailblazers to enigmatic one-man projects, these are five black metal bands who should be way, way bigger.

A divider for Metal Hammer

Sarcófago

Arguably more than Sepultura, Sarcófago represent the true, sacrilegious spirit of South American extreme metal. Their 1987 debut album, I.N.R.I. – a primitive but potent stew of caged-animal proto-black metal, death and thrash, with its iconic graveside cover – inspired innumerable bands to swear to the dark. A true game-changer.

Listen to: I.N.R.I. (1987)

Satanic Lust - YouTube Satanic Lust - YouTube
Watch On

Ved Buens Ende

Although one of the lesser-known bands in the black metal canon, largely on the basis of having only one album to their name, Ved Buens Ende weren’t just instrumental in the scene’s shift into more avant-garde realms, but a seminal act whose reverberations are still felt today. A roving, Kurt Weill-esque lurch awash in spindly riffs and portentous, intoxicated vocals, 1995’s Written In Waters cast a hallucinatory spell throughout Norway and beyond. Akercocke, Voices and incorporated the off-kilter narrative approach, while more blackened tracks such as Den Saakaldte sound like a blueprint for cosmonauts such as Blut Aus Nord.

Listen to: Written In Waters (1995)

I Sang for the Swans - YouTube I Sang for the Swans - YouTube
Watch On

Beherit

Though Norway is obviously the more famous country as far as black metal goes, Finland deserve serious kudos for giving birth to Beherit in the late ‘80s/early ‘90s. Explicitly Satanic and utterly primal, their ritualistic assault earned a legion of followers and influenced many later groups, before they took a fascinating turn into electronic/ambient music.

Listen to: Drawing Down The Moon (1993

Salomon's Gate - YouTube Salomon's Gate - YouTube
Watch On

Thorns

It’s impossible to overstate the impact of Thorns on black metal. Primarily the work of obsessive innovator Snorre Ruch, the inspired the still-developing movement of the early ’90s with eerie (and largely instrumental) demo recordings, before moving into industrial black territories in the latter half of the decade via their self-titled debut album, released in 2001. Snorre is rumoured to have completed a second album, though whether it ever materialises is another matter.

Listen to: Grymyrk (demo, 1991)

World Playground Deceit - YouTube World Playground Deceit - YouTube
Watch On
Metal Hammer
Metal Hammer

Founded in 1983, Metal Hammer is the global home of all things heavy. We have breaking news, exclusive interviews with the biggest bands and names in metal, rock, hardcore, grunge and beyond, expert reviews of the lastest releases and unrivalled insider access to metal's most exciting new scenes and movements. No matter what you're into – be it heavy metal, punk, hardcore, grunge, alternative, goth, industrial, djent or the stuff so bizarre it defies classification – you'll find it all here, backed by the best writers in our game.