Sepultura announce Machine Messiah UK & European tour

Sepultura have announced a tour of the UK and Europe for next year.
They’ll play a total of 26 dates in support of their latest studio album Machine Messiah, which launched in January via Nuclear Blast.
The run of shows will get under way in Leipzig, Germany, on February 23 and wrap up in Solothurn, Switzerland, on March 24.
They’ll be joined on the road by Obscura, Goatwhore and Fit For An Autopsy.
Guitarist Andreas Kisser says: “Sepulnation Europe – I’m very happy to announce our first headline tour for the Machine Messiah album in February and March 2018.
“I couldn’t be more excited with the bands that are going to be with us, such amazing acts like Obscura, Goatwhore and Fit For An Autopsy! So be ready – the Messiah is on the move, see you all soon!”
Find a full list of Sepultura’s 2018 dates below.
Sepultura Machine Messiah 2018 UK & European tour
Feb 23: Leipzig Conne Island, Germany
Feb 24: Zlin Masters of Rock Cafe, Czech Republic
Feb 25: Budapest Barba Negra, Hungary
Feb 27: Rome Orion Club, Italy
Feb 28: Milan Magazzini Generali, Italy
Mar 01: Graz Explosiv, Austria
Mar 02: Bratislava Majestic Music Club, Slovakia
Mar 03: Warsaw Proxima, Poland
Mar 04: Gdansk B90, Poland
Mar 06: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany
Mar 07: Hamburg Docks, Germany
Mar 08: Saarbrücken Garage, Germany
Mar 09: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany
Mar 10: Munich Backstage, Germany
Mar 11: Utrecht Tivoli Ronda, Netherlands
Mar 13: Bristol SWX, UK
Mar 14: Glasgow SWG3, UK
Mar 15: Dublin The Tivoli, Ireland
Mar 16: Pwlhelli Hammerfest, UK
Mar 17: Sheffield Foundry, UK
Mar 18: London Koko, UK
Mar 20: Paris Elysee Montmartre, France
Mar 21: Bochum Zeche, Germany
Mar 22: Nürnberg Hirsch, Germany
Mar 23: Salzburg Rockhouse, Austria
Mar 24: Solothurn Kofmehl, Switzerland
Sepultura's Andreas Kisser pays tribute to his prog heroes Yes