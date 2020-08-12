Watch Roger Dean paint the new DBA album art live tonight

Roger Dean, the artist behind Yes' best known album art, is live streaming the design and creation of the new DBA cover live on Facebook on Wednesday, 12 August at 7pm BST.

DBA's Geoff Downes (Asia/Yes) and Christopher Braide are currently writing and recording new tracks for their fourth album, which is due for release in 2021. They're working, in isolation, with Dave Bainbridge (guitars) and Andy Hodge (bass) .

The group's previous album Skyscraper Souls was released in 2017 and included an all-star cast featuring Marc Almond, XTC’s Andy Partridge and Big Big Train's David Longdon.



Watch the live art stream live via Roger Dean's official Facebook page.