Watch pro-shot footage of Foo Fighters playing Walk with Blink-182's Travis Barker at Taylor Hawkins tribute show

As more and more footage emerges from Tuesday night's epic and emotional Taylor Hawkins tribute show in Los Angeles, some rare, high-quality video has finally been posted online featuring Foo Fighters playing with Blink-182 drum machine Travis Barker.

Travis made two appearances at the tribute show, first teaming up with Foo Fighters and punk rock legend Joan Jett to play Runaways classic Cherry Bomb, as well as Jett's own Bad Reputation, before appearing later during the Foos' gig-ending, 12-song set. Travis got back behind the kid to play Foos' 2011 track Walk, taken from the band's Wasting Light album.

The six-hour concert also featured appearances from members of Queen, Rush, Metallica, Black Sabbath, Queens Of The Stone Age and many, many more, who all paid tribute to Hawkins, who passed away earlier this year aged 50.

You can watch some pro-shot footage of the Walk performance below.

Watch @FooFighters perform "Walk" with @TravisBarker at last night's Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in L.A.: https://t.co/KTJcxd4rtz#TaylorHawkinsTribute pic.twitter.com/ZJ0N7PjolcSeptember 28, 2022

Taylor Hawkins LA tribute show setlist

Violet Grohl and Alain Johannes

1. Hallelujah (Leonard Cohen cover)

Joan Jett with Travis Barker plus Foo Fighters

2. Cherry Bomb (Runaways cover)

3. Bad Reputation

Chevy Metal

4. Riff Raff (AC/DC cover)

5. Owner Of A Lonely Heart (Yes cover) (ft. Jon Davison)

6. "Heroes" (David Bowie cover) (ft. Kesha)

Coattail Riders/Greg Kurstin/Rufus Taylor/Justin Hawkins

7. Range Rover Bitch (Taylor Hawkins cover)

8. It's Over

9. Something About You (Level 42 cover) (ft. Mark King)

10. I Believe In A Thing Called Love (The Darkness cover)

James Gang

11. Walk Away

12. The Bomber: Closet Queen / Bolero / Cast Your Fate to the Wind

13. Funk #49 (ft. Dave Grohl)

Mark Ronson/Andrew Watt/Roger Manning/Dave Grohl

14. Right On Down The Line (Gerry Rafferty cover)

Them Crooked Vultures/Greg Kurstin

15. Goodbye Yellow Brick Road (Elton John cover)

16. Dead End Friends

17. Long Slow Goodbye (Queens Of The Stone Age cover)

Wolfgang Van Halen/Josh Freese/Justin Hawkins/Dave Grohl

18. Panama (Van Halen cover)

19. Hot For Teacher (Van Halen cover)

Def Leppard/Foo Fighters

20. Rock Of Ages

21. Photograph (ft. Miley Cyrus)

Nikki Sixx/Tommy Lee/Derek Day/Foo Fighters

22. Live Wire

23. Home Sweet Home

Elliot Easton/Foo Fighters/Josh Homme

24. Shake It Up (The Cars cover)

25. Just What I Needed

Nancy Wilson/Pink/Foo Fighters/John Theodore

26. Barracuda (Heart cover)

Stewart Copeland/Foo Fighters

27. Next to You (The Police cover)

28. Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic (The Police cover) (ft. Jon Davison)

Alanis Morissette/Chris Chaney/Chad Smith/Foo Fighters

29. You Oughta Know

Sebastian Bach/Geezer Butler/Lars Ulrich

30. Supernaut (Black Sabbath cover)

31. Paranoid (Black Sabbath cover)

Rush

32. 2112 Part I: Overture (ft. Dave Grohl)

33. Working Man (ft. Chad Smith)

34. YYZ (ft. Danny Carey)

Matt Cameron/Kim Thayil/Krist Novoselic/Taylor Momsen/Pat Smear/Dave Grohl

35. The Day I Tried To Live (Soundgarden cover)

36. Black Hole Sun (Soundgarden cover)

Queen/Foo Fighters

37. We Will Rock You

38. I'm In Love With My Car (ft. Rufus Taylor)

39. Under Pressure (ft. Justin Hawkins)

40. Somebody To Love (ft. Pink)

41. Love Of My Life

Foo Fighters

42. All My Life

43. The Pretender (ft. Pink)

44. Walk (with ft. Barker)

45. Low (with ft. Cameron)

46. This Is A Call (ft. Brad Wilk)

47. The Sky Is a Neighborhood (ft. Pat Wilson)

48. Creep (Radiohead cover - ft. Dave Chapelle)

49. Run (ft. Omar Hakim)

50. Best Of You (ft. Rufus Taylor)

51. My Hero (ft. Shane Hawkins)

52. I'll Stick Around (ft. Shane Hawkins)

53. Everlong (ft. Chad Smith)