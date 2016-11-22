Watch Pierce The Veil's video for Dive In

Pierce The Veil have released a video for their song Dive In.

The promo was filmed on the San Diego outfit’s last few tours and includes footage from their Made To Destroy Tour this summer with Neck Deep and I Prevail.

The band released their fourth album Misadventures earlier this year. Frontman Vic Fuentes said he travelled across the US to find inspiration for the record.

He said: “I felt like the four walls that I was looking at every day were not gonna inspire an amazing record, so I got out of there. We went on tour – which was very conducive to the record – and when we did get back and it was time to work on the lyrics and finish the thing, I wanted to do the exact opposite of what I had been doing.”

“I wanted to travel instead of being stuck in a room. I wanted to stimulate my brain, go to different cities, stay in different houses and work in different studios.”

Pierce The Veil are currently touring Europe with Letlive and Creeper. They’ll hit UK shores later this week.

Nov 22: Karlsruhe Substage, Germany

Nov 23: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Nov 25: Cardiff Great Hall, UK

Nov 26: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Nov 27: Brixton Academy, UK

Nov 29: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Nov 30: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK

Dec 01: Glasgow Barrowlands, UK

Dec 02: Manchester Academy, UK

Dec 04: Belfast Mandela Hall, UK

Dec 05: Dublin Academy, Ireland

Dec 06: Dublin Academy, Ireland

Dec 08: Las Vegas X1075 Holiday Havoc 2016, NV

Dec 11: San Diego Wrex The Halls, CA

Dec 14: Richmond Xl102 Miracle On Broad Street, VA

Dec 15: Norfokl 96X Winter Meltdown, VA

Jun 02: Nurnberg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 05: Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 14: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria

