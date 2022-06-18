Watch I Prevail’s Body Bag single from third album True Power

I Prevail have released new track Body Bag, the lead single from upcoming album True Power.

The follow-up to 2019’s Trauma will arrive on August 19 via Fearless Records.

It features “stadium-sized riffs that will rattle your teeth loose from your gums and unforgettable” and “supremely catchy melodies that will camp out in your brain for weeks at a time,” a press release said.

Clean vocalist Brian Burkheiser explained: “Trauma was a very reflective record. I’d struggled with a major vocal injury and had been wondering whether I wanted to continue doing this thing at all.”

He added that there was “a lot of heartache” behind their second record because fellow vocalist Eric Vanlerberghe had lost his best friend while it was being made.

Burkheiser continued: “With True Power, we were going into a new phase. After taking that trauma and figuring out how to channel it, you find this sense of newfound confidence and an ability to grow as a person: to become truly yourself.

“We took a ‘no rules’ mentality into the songwriting, and a lot of it is heavy as fuck, but the songs sound as diverse as they’ve ever been, too.

“There is a song on the record called There’s Fear in Letting Go, and that became a huge mantra for us. Yeah, it can be scary letting go of things, but it can also help you take back everything that’s yours – which is exactly what we’ve done on this album.”

True Power is available for pre-order now. I Prevail are currently on tour with Motionless In White and Windwaker.