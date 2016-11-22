Ex-Lostprophets paedophile frontman’s Twitter is now active

Disgraced former Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins’ Twitter account has suddenly become active for the first time since 2012.

The convicted paedophile was jailed in 2013 for a string of horrific sex offences. He pleaded guilty to acts including the attempted rape of an 11-month-old child and encouraging a fan to abuse her baby via webcam. He is in HM Prison Long Lartin in England serving a 29-year sentence.

His Twitter account was last used in 2012, until three tweets were posted this week linking to a track by an artist called Megalelz and two others by Watkins’ electronic side project L’Amour La Morgue. The songs are hosted on Soundcloud accounts under the names of Megalelz and L’Amour La Morgue.

Watkins reportedly told one fan after he admitted his crimes that it had all been “mega lolz.” Lostprophets had used the slogan on t-shirts and as a stage backdrop.

It is not clear whether Watkins himself has access to the accounts or whether they have been hacked.

The latest tweet reads: “New! Sequence initiated on Soundcloud,” with a link to a brief audio clip.

Meanwhile, according to online identity provider Whois.com, the official Lostprophets website was updated on Monday (November 21). The site first launched back in 2000 and is now simply one page describing the group as “The Straight Edge British Metal Band.” Watkins’ Twitter biography points to Lostprophets.com

In the wake of his conviction, former Lostprophets guitarists Mike Lewis and Lee Gaze told of their anger at his lies and their horror at the crimes he committed.

Watkins’ former Lostprophets band mates later moved on, launching a new group called No Devotion.

Did Watkins' star status help with abuse rampage?