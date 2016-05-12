Pierce The Veil recall ‘cabin fever’ album sessions

Pierce The Veil frontman Vic Fuentes says he had to escape the recording studio when working on the their latest album as he was struggling to find inspiration.

Their fourth record entitled Misadventures is out tomorrow (May 13) but Fuentes says getting tracks down for the follow-up to 2012’s Collide With The Sky was proving difficult – until he and his bandmates decided to get out on the road.

The singer tells Rolling Stone: “When we went into the studio for the first time, we were there for way too long, trying to finish something that we’d felt couldn’t happen at that time. I’d been in there for so long, I felt cabin fever.

“I felt like the four walls that I was looking at every day were not gonna inspire an amazing record, so I got out of there. We went on tour – which was very conducive to the record – and when we did get back and it was time to work on the lyrics and finish the thing, I wanted to do the exact opposite of what I had been doing.”

“I wanted to travel instead of being stuck in a room. I wanted to stimulate my brain, go to different cities, stay in different houses and work in different studios.”

Fuentes insists that each song he writes has to have meaning and tell a “good story” and adds: “The standard I have for every record is to have it be based on my life, on the things that weigh heavy. So I had to wait for it, I had to search for it, and I think at the end of the day, that’s what really made the record.”

Pierce The Veil go back on tour next month for a run of shows across the US where they’ll play Misadventures in full. And Fuentes says he’s surprised more bands don’t play their latest albums on the road.

He adds: “It was very 70s-band of us to make a record and then go out and play it in its entirety. When we came up with the idea, we were actually surprised that more bands don’t really do it, but we went with our gut.

“We have such a close relationship with our fans – we can feel out what we all want to do together, and I think it’s been long enough since we’ve had new music. Everyone’s thirsty, and everyone’s ready for something new.

“We’d thought we’d do it in the biggest way possible, and put on a bit of a once-in-a-lifetime thing for them to start off the record.”

Pierce The Veil Misadventures tracklist

Dive In Texas Is Forever The Divine Zero Floral & Fading Phantom Power And Ludicrous Speed Circles Today I Saw The Whole World Gold Medal Ribbon Bedless Sambuka Song For Isabelle

Pierce The Veil Misadventures Tour 2016

Jun 05: Las Vegas House Of Blues, NV

Jun 07: Denver Summit Music Hall, CO

Jun 08: Lawrence Granada Theater, KS

Jun 10: Chicago House Of Blues, IL

Jun 11: Detroit St Andrews Hall, MI

Jun 12: Cleveland House Of Blues, OH

Jun 14: Boston Paradise Rock Club, MA

Jun 15: New York Irving Plaza, NY

Jun 17: Philadelphia Theatre Of Living Arts, PA

Jun 18: Norfolk The Nova, VA

Jun 19: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA

Jun 21: Houston House Of Blues, TX

Jun 22: Dallas House Of Blues, TX

Jun 24: Mesa Nile Theater, AZ

Jun 25: San Diego Observatory Northpark, CA

Jun 26L Los Angeles Mayan Theater, CA

