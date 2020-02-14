Listen to Pearl Jam’s new single… by pointing your phone at the moon

Pearl Jam have released a snippet of music from their upcoming single Superblood Wolfmoon.

However, rather than simply stream the clip online, Pearl Jam want fans to be a bit more creative: Point you phone towards the lunar surface using augmented reality software on the band’s website, and you’ll be rewarded with the audio clip.

You can, of course, cheat by scanning a picture of the moon on your laptop or desktop PC… but where’s the fun in that?

The full single will be released on February 18.

Superblood Wolfmoon and Dance Of The Clairvoyants will both feature on Pearl Jam’s new studio album Gigaton, which is set for release on March 27 through Monkeywrench Records/Republic Records.

Speaking about the new album with Zane Lowe on his Apple Music Beats 1 show, guitarist Stone Gossard said: “It's going to be the variety that our fans will be excited about.

“There's definitely some really straight ahead rock songs. There's some very spare and very simple ballads. It's got it all, I think. And it's really us.

“We really did it by ourselves. Vocalist Eddie Vedder did a great job. There was a pile of songs and he mixed and selected the tracks that really were going to be special. He did such a great job of bringing everybody's personalities out.

“It was probably different than any of us would have made individually, but it really captures, I think, the spirit of the band.”

Pearl Jam have already announced a European tour for this summer, including a headline spot at the prestigious Hyde Park British Summer Time event in London in July, and also recently confirmed a series of US dates for the spring.

Pearl Jam: Gigaton

Pearl Jam will release their 11th studio album Gigaton in March. The follow-up to 2013's Lightning Bolt will feature 12 tracks and it'll be backed with shows in the US and Europe.View Deal

(Image credit: Monkeywrench Records/Republic Records)

Pearl Jam: Gigaton

1. Who Ever Said

2. Superblood Wolfmoon

3. Dance Of The Clarivoyants

4. Quick Escape

5. Alright

6. Seven O’Clock

7. Never Destination

8. Take The Long Way

9. Buckle Up

10. Come Then Goes

11. Retrograde

12. River Cross

Pearl Jam 2020 tour dates

Mar 18: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Mar 20: Ottowa Canadian Tire Centre, ON

Mar 22: Quebec City Videotron Centre, QC

Mar 24: Hamilton FirstOntario Centre, ON

Mar 28: Baltimore Royal Farms Arena, MD

Mar 30: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Apr 02: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Apr 04: St. Louis Enterprise Centre, MO

Apr 06: Oklahoma City Chesapeake Energy Arena, OK

Apr 09: Denver Pepsi Centre, CO

Apr 11: Phoenix Gila River Arena, AZ

Apr 13: San Diego Viejas Arena, CA

Apr 15: Los Angeles Forum, CA

Apr 16: Los Angeles Forum, CA

Apr 18: Oakland Arena, CA

Apr 19: Oakland Arena, CA

Jun 23: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Jun 25: Berlin Walduhne, Germany

Jun 27: Stockholm Lollapalooza Stockholm, Sweden

Jun 29: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Jul 02: Werchter Rock Werchter Festival, Belgium

Jul 05: Imola Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino, Italy

Jul 07: Vienna Stadhalle, Austria

Jul 10: London, BST Hyde Park, UK

Jul 13: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Jul 15: Budapest Arena, Hungary

Jul 17: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jul 19: Paris Lollapalooza Paris, France

Jul 22: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Jul 23: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands