Watch Paradise Lost’s video for Until The Grave

Paradise Lost have released a lyric video for their track Until The Grave – watch it above.

It’s taken from new album Medusa, which is released today (September 1) via Nuclear Blast.

Frontman Nick Holmes recently told TeamRock that it was important to be invested in the creative process for every album. “It determines what’s going to happen for the next couple of years,” he said.

“You’re only as good as your last album, and for us it’s important to make sure the foundations for the next few years are there. If you do an album that’s not particularly well received, you’re going to find yourself having to do another album way quicker than perhaps you would have liked.

“You have to give it as best you can every time, or there’s no point, really.”

Paradise Lost will perform Medusa in full tonight at the LKA Longhorn in Stuttgart, Germany, plus eight tracks chosen by a fan poll. The show is followed by a European tour that includes two UK dates in November. Full dates below.

Paradise Lost Medusa tracklist

Fearless Sky Gods Of Ancient From The Gallows The Longest Winter Medusa No Passage For The Dead Blood & Chaos Until The Grave Frozen Illusion (Bonus) Shrines (Bonus) Symbolic Virtue (Bonus)

Sep 01: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Sep 08: Dubai Music Room (Majestic Hotel), UAE

Sep 28: Herford X, Germany

Sep 29: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark

Oct 01: Oslo John Dee, Norway

Oct 03: Helsinki Nosturi, Finland

Oct 07: Aarhus Voxhall, Denmark

Oct 10: Brno Fleda, Czech Republic

Oct 11: Bratislava Randal, Slovakia

Oct 13: Belgrade Dom Omladine, Serbia

Oct 14: Zagreb Boogaloo, Croatia

Oct 15: Budapest Dürer Kert, Hungary

Oct 18: Nuremberg Hirsch, Germany

Oct 19: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Oct 20: Saarbrücken Garage, Germany

Oct 21: Geneva L‘Usine, Switzerland

Oct 28: Fontaneto D’Agogna Phenomenon, Italy

Oct 29: Munich Theaterfabrik, Germany

Oct 30: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Nov 03: London Electric Ballroom, UK

Nov 04: Leeds Damnation Festival, UK

Nov 06: Utrecht Pandora, Netherlands

Nov 07: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Nov 08: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Nov 09: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany

Nov 10: Weissenhäuser Strand, Germany

Paradise Lost talk “retro” sound on Medusa