Watch Paradise Lost’s video for Until The Grave

Paradise Lost have released a lyric video for their track Until The Grave – watch it above.
It’s taken from new album Medusa, which is released today (September 1) via Nuclear Blast.
Frontman Nick Holmes recently told TeamRock that it was important to be invested in the creative process for every album. “It determines what’s going to happen for the next couple of years,” he said.
“You’re only as good as your last album, and for us it’s important to make sure the foundations for the next few years are there. If you do an album that’s not particularly well received, you’re going to find yourself having to do another album way quicker than perhaps you would have liked.
“You have to give it as best you can every time, or there’s no point, really.”
Paradise Lost will perform Medusa in full tonight at the LKA Longhorn in Stuttgart, Germany, plus eight tracks chosen by a fan poll. The show is followed by a European tour that includes two UK dates in November. Full dates below.
Paradise Lost Medusa tracklist
- Fearless Sky
- Gods Of Ancient
- From The Gallows
- The Longest Winter
- Medusa
- No Passage For The Dead
- Blood & Chaos
- Until The Grave
- Frozen Illusion (Bonus)
- Shrines (Bonus)
- Symbolic Virtue (Bonus)
Paradise Lost 2017 tour dates
Sep 01: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany
Sep 08: Dubai Music Room (Majestic Hotel), UAE
Sep 28: Herford X, Germany
Sep 29: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark
Oct 01: Oslo John Dee, Norway
Oct 03: Helsinki Nosturi, Finland
Oct 07: Aarhus Voxhall, Denmark
Oct 10: Brno Fleda, Czech Republic
Oct 11: Bratislava Randal, Slovakia
Oct 13: Belgrade Dom Omladine, Serbia
Oct 14: Zagreb Boogaloo, Croatia
Oct 15: Budapest Dürer Kert, Hungary
Oct 18: Nuremberg Hirsch, Germany
Oct 19: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany
Oct 20: Saarbrücken Garage, Germany
Oct 21: Geneva L‘Usine, Switzerland
Oct 28: Fontaneto D’Agogna Phenomenon, Italy
Oct 29: Munich Theaterfabrik, Germany
Oct 30: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland
Nov 03: London Electric Ballroom, UK
Nov 04: Leeds Damnation Festival, UK
Nov 06: Utrecht Pandora, Netherlands
Nov 07: Tilburg 013, Netherlands
Nov 08: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany
Nov 09: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany
Nov 10: Weissenhäuser Strand, Germany