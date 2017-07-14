Paradise Lost talk “retro” sound on Medusa

Paradise Lost’s upcoming album Medusa has a “retro vibe” to it, according to guitarist Greg Mackintosh.

The follow-up to 2015’s The Plague Within will arrive on September 1 via Nuclear Blast, with the UK outfit releasing a lyric video for The Longest Winter last week.

And in a new video interview with the label, Mackintosh talks about the sound on the new album and how it compares to their previous records.

The guitarist says: “We’ve tried out lots of things over the years – lots of different musical styles and a lot of people say that our style at the moment has come full circle. But we still mess around and try out different things in our music.

“I’d say the new album, if anything, is still going down the heavier route but I’d say there’s a little bit of of a retro side to it.

“We’ve gone for a very big drum sound and quite a fuzzy guitar tone. It has that retro vibe in with the doom metal.”

Paradise Lost are currently on tour across Europe. Find a full list of their live dates below.

Paradise Lost Medusa tracklist

Fearless Sky Gods Of Ancient From The Gallows The Longest Winter Medusa No Passage For The Dead Blood & Chaos Until The Grave Frozen Illusion (Bonus) Shrines (Bonus) Symbolic Virtue (Bonus)

Jul 14-15: Gävle Gefle Metal Festival, Sweden

Jul 21: Katowice Metal Hammer Festival, Poland

Jul 22: Esslingen River-Side Festival, Germany

Jul 30: Barcelona Rock Fest, Spain

Aug 03-05: Wacken Open Air, Germany

Aug 11: Graz Metal on the Hill, Austria

Aug 13: Kortrijk Alcatraz Festival, Belgium

Aug 18-20: Saint-Nolff Motocultor Festival, France

Aug 25-26: Worrstadt Neuborn Open Air, Germany

Sep 27: Esch-SurAlzette Kulturfabrik, Luxembourg

Sep 28: Herford X, Germany

Sep 29: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark

Oct 01: Oslo John Dee, Norway

Oct 03: Helsinki Nosturi, Finland

Oct 07: Aarhus Voxhall, Denmark

Oct 10: Brno Fleda, Czech Republic

Oct 11: Bratislava Randal, Slovakia

Oct 13: Belgrade Dom Omladine, Serbia

Oct 14: Zagreb Boogaloo, Croatia

Oct 15: Budapest Dürer Kert, Hungary

Oct 18: Nuremberg Hirsch, Germany

Oct 19: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Oct 20: Saarbrücken Garage, Germany

Oct 21: Geneva L‘Usine, Switzerland

Oct 28: Fontaneto D’Agogna Phenomenon, Italy

Oct 29: Munich Theaterfabrik, Germany

Oct 30: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Nov 03: London Electric Ballroom, UK

Nov 04: Leeds Damnation Festival, UK

Nov 06: Utrecht Pandora, Netherlands

Nov 07: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Nov 08: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Nov 09: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany

Nov 10: Weissenhäuser Strand, Germany

