Paradise Lost talk “retro” sound on Medusa

Paradise Lost’s upcoming album Medusa has a “retro vibe” to it, according to guitarist Greg Mackintosh.
The follow-up to 2015’s The Plague Within will arrive on September 1 via Nuclear Blast, with the UK outfit releasing a lyric video for The Longest Winter last week.
And in a new video interview with the label, Mackintosh talks about the sound on the new album and how it compares to their previous records.
The guitarist says: “We’ve tried out lots of things over the years – lots of different musical styles and a lot of people say that our style at the moment has come full circle. But we still mess around and try out different things in our music.
“I’d say the new album, if anything, is still going down the heavier route but I’d say there’s a little bit of of a retro side to it.
“We’ve gone for a very big drum sound and quite a fuzzy guitar tone. It has that retro vibe in with the doom metal.”
Paradise Lost are currently on tour across Europe. Find a full list of their live dates below.
Paradise Lost Medusa tracklist
- Fearless Sky
- Gods Of Ancient
- From The Gallows
- The Longest Winter
- Medusa
- No Passage For The Dead
- Blood & Chaos
- Until The Grave
- Frozen Illusion (Bonus)
- Shrines (Bonus)
- Symbolic Virtue (Bonus)
Paradise Lost 2017 tour dates
Jul 14-15: Gävle Gefle Metal Festival, Sweden
Jul 21: Katowice Metal Hammer Festival, Poland
Jul 22: Esslingen River-Side Festival, Germany
Jul 30: Barcelona Rock Fest, Spain
Aug 03-05: Wacken Open Air, Germany
Aug 11: Graz Metal on the Hill, Austria
Aug 13: Kortrijk Alcatraz Festival, Belgium
Aug 18-20: Saint-Nolff Motocultor Festival, France
Aug 25-26: Worrstadt Neuborn Open Air, Germany
Sep 27: Esch-SurAlzette Kulturfabrik, Luxembourg
Sep 28: Herford X, Germany
Sep 29: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark
Oct 01: Oslo John Dee, Norway
Oct 03: Helsinki Nosturi, Finland
Oct 07: Aarhus Voxhall, Denmark
Oct 10: Brno Fleda, Czech Republic
Oct 11: Bratislava Randal, Slovakia
Oct 13: Belgrade Dom Omladine, Serbia
Oct 14: Zagreb Boogaloo, Croatia
Oct 15: Budapest Dürer Kert, Hungary
Oct 18: Nuremberg Hirsch, Germany
Oct 19: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany
Oct 20: Saarbrücken Garage, Germany
Oct 21: Geneva L‘Usine, Switzerland
Oct 28: Fontaneto D’Agogna Phenomenon, Italy
Oct 29: Munich Theaterfabrik, Germany
Oct 30: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland
Nov 03: London Electric Ballroom, UK
Nov 04: Leeds Damnation Festival, UK
Nov 06: Utrecht Pandora, Netherlands
Nov 07: Tilburg 013, Netherlands
Nov 08: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany
Nov 09: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany
Nov 10: Weissenhäuser Strand, Germany