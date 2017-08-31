Septicflesh stream new album Codex Omega in full

Greek symphonic death metallers Septicflesh are premiering their new album Codex Omega exclusively with Metal Hammer.

The band’s tenth album Codex Omega is released September 1, via Season Of Mist.

Speaking about the record, the band gave a very cryptic invitation to would-be listeners, alluding to different tracks on the record.

“You are all welcome to enter Inferno in search for the last Testament,” say the band. “Here only the Headless prevail, as there is no godhead above. Here Martyrs died for the sake of reason and knowledge. And our Art is our Church. Our Queen is no ‘virgin’ Mary. Our Gospels are bringing fear. And at the end, the true identity of Trinity is revealed. Behold Codex Omega!”

Codex Omega tracklist

Dante’s Inferno 3rd Testament (Codex Omega) Portrait Of A Headless Man Martyr Enemy Of Truth Dark Art Our Church, Below the Sea Faceless Queen The Gospels Of Fear Trinity

Codex Omega is available to pre-order now from Amazon or the Season Of Mist store.

Septicflesh - Codex Omega album review