Watch Opeth hook up with Devin Townsend in new Garden Of The Titans trailer

Opeth have released the second trailer for their upcoming concert movie Garden Of The Titans.

The film was captured at the famous Red Rocks Amphitheatre in the US and will be released on November 2 via Moderbolaget Records / Nuclear Blast on DVD, Blu-ray, vinyl and CD.

The first trailer had vocalist and guitarist Mikael Akerfeldt introducing the viewers to some of the backstage crew – and, in the new video, Akerfeldt shows fans around the unique dressing room at the iconic venue, before he bumps into Devin Townsend.

The pair then swap places, with Townsend filming the Opeth leader around the concert site. Watch it below.

Opeth have released two videos from the show so far: Sorceress and Demon Of The Fall.

Prior to the launch of Garden Of The Titans: Live At Red Rocks Amphitheater, Opeth will release a limited edition 10-inch vinyl of Ghost Of Perdition live on October 19.

It’ll be limited to 700 on pink sparkle and 300 on violet sparkle. Find out more.

Opeth: Garden Of The Titans: Live at Red Rocks Amphitheater tracklist

1. Sorceress

2. Ghost Of Perdition

3. Demon Of The Fall

4. The Wilde Flowers

5. In My Time Of Need

6. The Devil's Orchard

7. Cusp Of Eternity

8. Heir Apparent

9. Era

10. Deliverance