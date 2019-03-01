Watch new trailer for Alice in Chains film Black Antenna

Alice In Chains have released a trailer for their upcoming film Black Antenna.

The 90-minute sci-fi movie was produced and directed by filmmaker Adam Mason, with each of the planned 10 episodes inspired by tracks from the band’s Rainier Fog album.

The project first came to light in December, with Mason saying: “I’m a long-time fan of the band and this was an opportunity to do something fresh and inspiring from an indie filmmaking side.

“The sound and vision between album and film are closely intertwined – it was a brilliant synergy that led to a really unique project.”

Alice In Chains drummer drummer Sean Kinney added: “We’ve always toyed with the idea of creating videos for every song on one of our albums. Not only did we do that for Rainier Fog, it got totally out of hand and we made a whole goddamn movie.

“Everything that will be seen in the videos will be footage from Black Antenna to preface the complete film’s release.”

The first two episodes of Black Antenna will be released on March 7.

Last week, Alice In Chains announced a co-headline North American tour with Korn, which will begin in July – shortly after Alice In Chains wrap up their run of UK and European dates which start at Glasgow’s Braehead Arena on May 23.