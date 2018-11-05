Alice In Chains announce UK and European tour

Alice In Chains have announced a UK and European tour for next year.

The Seattle outfit will kick off the run of 14 shows with three dates in the UK, before heading to mainland Europe. They’ll be joined on select dates by Black Rebel Motorcycle Club.

The shows have been organised in support of the band’s new album Rainier Fog, which launched back in August via BMG.

The tour news comes hot on the heels of Alice In Chains releasing a video for Never Fade.

Speaking about Rainier Fog, guitarist Jerry Cantrell said: “It’s a record we haven’t done yet, but it’s also a record that has all the elements of anything you would expect from us. It’s got our fingerprint.

“We’re really proud of the material we wrote and the performances we captured. There’s some really heavy shit, some really ugly stuff, some really beautiful stuff, some weirdo trippy shit… it’s good.”

Tickets for the tour will go on general sale on Friday (November 9) at 9am GMT.

Alice In Chains UK and European tour 2019

May 23: Glasgow Braehead Arena, UK (w/Black Rebel Motorcycle Club)

May 24: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena, UK (w/Black Rebel Motorcycle Club)

May 25: London Wembley SSE Arena, UK (w/Black Rebel Motorcycle Club)

May 27: Tilburg 013, Netherlands (w/Black Rebel Motorcycle Club)

May 28: Paris L’Olympia, France (w/Black Rebel Motorcycle Club)

May 30: Brussels AB, Belgium (w/Black Rebel Motorcycle Club)

May 31: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg (w/Black Rebel Motorcycle Club)

Jun 01: Zurich Halle 622, Switzerland (w/Black Rebel Motorcycle Club)

Jun 03: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic (w/Black Rebel Motorcycle Club)

Jun 04: Hamburg Stadtpark Open Air, Germany (w/Black Rebel Motorcycle Club)

Jun 07-09: Nürburg Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 07-09: Nuremburg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 11: Krakow Impact Festival, Poland

Jun 13: Tallinn Rock Cafés, Estonia