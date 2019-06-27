Watch Motionless in White’s video for new single Brand New Numb

Motionless In White have released a video for their new single Brand New Numb.
The song is taken from their latest album, Disguise, which was released earlier this month.
Watch the video, directed by Max Moore, below.
Motionaless In White kick off a US tour with Alice Cooper and Halestorm in July. They tour the UK in December.
Motionless In White US Tour (with Alice Cooper and Halestorm)
Jul 13 - Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival (festival show)
Jul 17 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center
Jul 19 - Pittsburgh, PA - KeyBank Pavilion
Jul 20 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
Jul 21 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Jul 23 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
Jul 25 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Jul 26 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
Jul 28 - Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre
Jul 29 - Cedar Park, TX - H-E-B Center
Jul 31 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Aug 01 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Aug 04 - Nashville, TN - The Opry House
Aug 07 - Canandaigua, NY - Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center: CMAC
Aug 08 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Aug 10 - Portland, ME - Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row
Aug 11 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Aug 13 - Bristow, VA -Jiffy Lube Live
Aug 15 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug 16 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
Sep 27: Louisville, KY- Louder Than Life (festival show)
Oct 11: Sacramento, CA: Aftershock (festival show)
Motionless In White European and UK tour
Nov 18: Moscow, Russia - Glavclub
Nov 19: St. Petersburg, Russia - Clubzal
Nov 21: Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik
Nov 22: Eindhoven, Netherlands - Effenaar
Nov 23: Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset
Nov 24: Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset (Klubben)
Nov 26: Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle
Nov 27: Berlin, Germany - Kesselhaus
Nov 29: Dresden, Germany - Beatpol
Nov 30: Munich, Germany - Backstage Halle
Dec 01: Vienna, Austria - Szene
Dec 02: Milan, Italy - Legend Club
Dec 03: Aarau, Switzerland - Kiff
Dec 04: Karlsruhe, Germany - Substage
Dec 05: Paris, France - Le Trabendo
Dec 06: Antwerp, Belgium - Trix
Dec 08: Manchester, United Kingdom - 02 Ritz
Dec 09: Leeds, United Kingdom - Stylus
Dec 10: Glasgow, United Kingdom - SWG3
Dec 12: London, United Kingdom - O2 Forum Kentish Town
Dec 13: Birmingham, United Kingdom - Institute
Dec 14: Bristol, United Kingdom - Academy 1