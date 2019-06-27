Watch Motionless in White’s video for new single Brand New Numb

Motionless In White have released a video for their new single Brand New Numb.

The song is taken from their latest album, Disguise, which was released earlier this month.

Watch the video, directed by Max Moore, below.

Motionaless In White kick off a US tour with Alice Cooper and Halestorm in July. They tour the UK in December.

Motionless In White US Tour (with Alice Cooper and Halestorm)

Jul 13 - Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival (festival show)

Jul 17 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center

Jul 19 - Pittsburgh, PA - KeyBank Pavilion

Jul 20 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

Jul 21 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Jul 23 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

Jul 25 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Jul 26 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

Jul 28 - Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre

Jul 29 - Cedar Park, TX - H-E-B Center

Jul 31 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Aug 01 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Aug 04 - Nashville, TN - The Opry House

Aug 07 - Canandaigua, NY - Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center: CMAC

Aug 08 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Aug 10 - Portland, ME - Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row

Aug 11 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Aug 13 - Bristow, VA -Jiffy Lube Live

Aug 15 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug 16 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

Sep 27: Louisville, KY- Louder Than Life (festival show)

Oct 11: Sacramento, CA: Aftershock (festival show)

Motionless In White European and UK tour

Nov 18: Moscow, Russia - Glavclub

Nov 19: St. Petersburg, Russia - Clubzal

Nov 21: Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik

Nov 22: Eindhoven, Netherlands - Effenaar

Nov 23: Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

Nov 24: Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset (Klubben)

Nov 26: Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

Nov 27: Berlin, Germany - Kesselhaus

Nov 29: Dresden, Germany - Beatpol

Nov 30: Munich, Germany - Backstage Halle

Dec 01: Vienna, Austria - Szene

Dec 02: Milan, Italy - Legend Club

Dec 03: Aarau, Switzerland - Kiff

Dec 04: Karlsruhe, Germany - Substage

Dec 05: Paris, France - Le Trabendo

Dec 06: Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

Dec 08: Manchester, United Kingdom - 02 Ritz

Dec 09: Leeds, United Kingdom - Stylus

Dec 10: Glasgow, United Kingdom - SWG3

Dec 12: London, United Kingdom - O2 Forum Kentish Town

Dec 13: Birmingham, United Kingdom - Institute

Dec 14: Bristol, United Kingdom - Academy 1