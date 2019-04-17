Motionless In White return with new album and reveal two tracks

Motionless In White have announced their return by revealing details of their new studio album and the release of two brand new tracks.

The follow-up to 2017’s Graveyard Shift is titled Disguise and it’ll arrive on June 7 – and to mark the news, the band have launched streams of the title track and the song Brand New Numb.

Motionless In White have also revealed the cover art and tracklist, which can also be found below.

The band are currently on the road on The 2019 Spring Invasion Tour – a co-headline run with Atreyu, with support form special guests Wilson.

Motionless In White will then join Alice Cooper and Halestorm from July 17 for further live shows.

Motionless In White: Disguise

1. Disguise

2. Headache

3. </cOde>

4. Thoughts & Prayers

5. Legacy

6. Undead Ahead 2: The Tale Of The Midnight Ride

7. Holding On To Smoke

8. Another Life

9. Broadcasting From Beyond The Grave Death Inc.

10. Brand New Numb

11. Catharsis

Motionless In White 2019 tour dates

Apr 18: Corpus Christi Brewsters, TX

Apr 19: Odessa Dos Amigos, TX

Apr 20: Lubbock Lonestar Pavillion, TX (KFMX Radio Show)

Apr 22: Lincoln Bourbon Theatre, NE

Apr 24: Green Bay Distillery, WI

Apr 25: Fargo The Sanctuary, ND

Apr 26: Minneapolis Skyway Theatre, MN

Apr 27: Madison The Sylvee, WI

Apr 29: Des Moines Wooly’s, IA

Apr 30: Wichita The Cotillion, KS

May 02: Springfield The Complex, MO

May 03: Peoria Monarch Music Hall, IL

May 05: Grand Rapids The Intersection, MI

May 06: London Music Hall, ON

May 08: Lynchburg Phase 2, VA

May 09: Knoxville The Mill & The Mine, TN

Jul 17: Allentown PPL Center, PA

Jul 19: Pittsburgh KeyBank Pavilion, PA

Jul 20: Detroit DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Jul 21: Chicago Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Jul 23: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jul 25: St. Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Jul 26: Kansas City Starlight Theatre, MO

Jul 28: Oklahoma City Zoo Amphitheatre, OK

Jul 29: Cedar Park H-E-B Center, TX

Jul 31: Irving The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, TX

Aug 01: Houston The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Aug 04: Nashville The Opry House, TN

Aug 07: Canandaigua Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center, NY

Aug 08: Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, NY

Aug 10: Portland Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row, ME

Aug 11: Gilford Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, NH

Aug 13: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Aug 15: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Aug 16: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Sep 27: Louisville Louder Than Life, KY