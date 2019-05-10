Motionless In White launch new single and announce UK and European tour

Motionless In White have released a visualiser video for their new single and announced plans to tour across Russia, the UK and Europe later this year.

The single is titled Undead Ahead 2: The Tale Of The Midnight Ride and follows Brand New Numb and a video for the title track from their upcoming studio album, Disguise.

The follow-up to 2017’s Graveyard Shift will be released on June 7 through Roadrunner Records.

Motionless In White will head out on tour with Alice Cooper and Halestorm from July 17 on a North American tour – and following that, they'll play a string of headline dates in Russia, Europe and the UK.

They’ll kick off the run at Moscow’s Glavclub on November 18 and wrap up the tour with six nights in the UK, finishing up at Bristol’s O2 Academy on December 14.

Find further details below.

Motionless In White: Disguise

1. Disguise

2. Headache

3. </cOde>

4. Thoughts & Prayers

5. Legacy

6. Undead Ahead 2: The Tale Of The Midnight Ride

7. Holding On To Smoke

8. Another Life

9. Broadcasting From Beyond The Grave Death Inc.

10. Brand New Numb

11. Catharsis

Motionless In White 2019 headline tour

Nov 18: Moscow Glavclub, Russia

Nov 19: St. Petersburg Clubzal, Russia

Nov 21: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany

Nov 22: Eindhoven Effenaar, Netherlands

Nov 23: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark

Nov 24: Stockholm Fryshuset Klubben, Sweden

Nov 26: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Nov 27: Berlin Kesselhaus, Germany

Nov 29: Dresden Beatpol, Germany

Nov 30: Munich Backstage Halle, Germany

Dec 01: Vienna Szene, Austria

Dec 02: Milan Legend Club, Italy

Dec 03: Aarau Kiff, Switzerland

Dec 04: Karlsruhe Substage, Germany

Dec 05: Paris Le Trabendo, France

Dec 06: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Dec 08: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Dec 09: Leeds Stylus, UK

Dec 10: Glasgow SWG3, UK

Dec 12: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK

Dec 13: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Dec 14: Bristol O2 Academy, UK