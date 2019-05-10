Motionless In White launch new single and announce UK and European tour

Motionless In White have released a visualiser video for their new single and announced plans to tour across Russia, the UK and Europe later this year.
The single is titled Undead Ahead 2: The Tale Of The Midnight Ride and follows Brand New Numb and a video for the title track from their upcoming studio album, Disguise.
The follow-up to 2017’s Graveyard Shift will be released on June 7 through Roadrunner Records.
Motionless In White will head out on tour with Alice Cooper and Halestorm from July 17 on a North American tour – and following that, they'll play a string of headline dates in Russia, Europe and the UK.
They’ll kick off the run at Moscow’s Glavclub on November 18 and wrap up the tour with six nights in the UK, finishing up at Bristol’s O2 Academy on December 14.
Find further details below.
Motionless In White: Disguise
1. Disguise
2. Headache
3. </cOde>
4. Thoughts & Prayers
5. Legacy
6. Undead Ahead 2: The Tale Of The Midnight Ride
7. Holding On To Smoke
8. Another Life
9. Broadcasting From Beyond The Grave Death Inc.
10. Brand New Numb
11. Catharsis
Motionless In White 2019 headline tour
Nov 18: Moscow Glavclub, Russia
Nov 19: St. Petersburg Clubzal, Russia
Nov 21: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany
Nov 22: Eindhoven Effenaar, Netherlands
Nov 23: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark
Nov 24: Stockholm Fryshuset Klubben, Sweden
Nov 26: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany
Nov 27: Berlin Kesselhaus, Germany
Nov 29: Dresden Beatpol, Germany
Nov 30: Munich Backstage Halle, Germany
Dec 01: Vienna Szene, Austria
Dec 02: Milan Legend Club, Italy
Dec 03: Aarau Kiff, Switzerland
Dec 04: Karlsruhe Substage, Germany
Dec 05: Paris Le Trabendo, France
Dec 06: Antwerp Trix, Belgium
Dec 08: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK
Dec 09: Leeds Stylus, UK
Dec 10: Glasgow SWG3, UK
Dec 12: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK
Dec 13: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK
Dec 14: Bristol O2 Academy, UK