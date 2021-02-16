Watch Metz share skate park spills and thrills in Sugar Pill video

Having already served up no fewer than six videos to promote 2020’s Atlas Vending album, Metz have only gone and served up another small screen triumph, with a rough and tumble clip for Sugar Pill.



Shot in Thunder Bay, Ontario, the video is described as “an homage to the unstoppable spirit of skateboarding and a testament to the inspiring drive to ride in any condition and any environment.”



Director Shayne Ehman says: “Skateboarding feels great. We love to skate. The birds need to sing, we need to skate. I hope the winter skateboarding footage carries with it some of the love we have for skateboarding. I hope it contains a spirit of perseverance and the will to make it happen. Come wind, ice, or stormy weather, we shovel snow, we torch frost, we skate.”



Hailed on this very site as “a perversely comforting listen for anyone who’s ever sought solace in fierce, distorted and cacophonous outsider art”, the acclaimed Atlas Vending album is out now on Sub Pop.