As Lions announce debut album Selfish Age

As Lions have confirmed that they’ll release their debut album early next year.

Titled Selfish Age, it’ll launch on January 20 via Better Noise Records. It follows their four-track Aftermath EP which came out in October.

Frontman Austin Dickinson says: “Not only are we absolutely stoked with this record, we feel incredibly lucky to be putting it out. It’s big, it’s diverse – these songs are like our kids, we hope you all enjoy them as much as we enjoy playing them.

“We can not wait to have a belter with you out on the road in 2017!”

Dickinson is joined in the lineup by guitarist and keyboardist Conor O’Keefe, guitarist Will Homer, bassist Stefan Whiting and drummer Dave Fee.

Pre-orders for Selfish Age are now open, with a variety of bundles on offer.

As Lions are currently on the road across the US with Sixx AM and Five Finger Death Punch.

The Selfish Age cover

As Lions Selfish Age tracklist

Aftermath The Suffering Bury My Dead Deathless Selfish Age White Flags Pieces World On Fire One By One The Fall The Great Escape

Nov 26: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Nov 27: Portland Cross Insurance Arena, ME

Nov 29: Syracuse War Memorial At The Onecenter Complex, NY

Dec 01: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Dec 02: Hershey Giant Center, PA

Dec 03: Huntington Big Sandy Superstoe Arena, WV

Dec 05: Greenville Bon Secours Wellness Arena, SC

Dec 06: Charleston Civic Center, WV

Dec 08: Orlando Amway Arena, FL

Dec 09: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL

Dec 10: Duluth Infinite Energy Center, GA

