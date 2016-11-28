Metallica have thrown away unused Hardwired riffs

James Hetfield has reported that Metallica didn’t keep any unused riffs after completing work on latest album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct.

That’s despite having notched up several hundred ideas that they felt were at least worthy of consideration.

Drummer Lars Ulrich has said that, prior to writing sessions for the follow-up to 2008’s Death Magnetic, he went through a total of 1600 ideas to identify the strongest ones.

Now Hetfield tells La Viola: “Once an album is finished the box of riffs is thrown away. We use the best.

“There’s no reason to save it if it’s not good – we’ll write new stuff. I’m very interested in moving forward.”

He adds: “It was difficult, having 800 riffs on my phone or my computer, and all I wanted to do was, ‘Let’s write a new one now. Let’s just do it.’

“There’s something magical that happens when Lars and I get together and I plug into a loud, crunchy guitar sound. It moves me and I can create riffs.”

Hetfield recently admitted to Metal Hammer that he and Ulrich had fallen out over the drummer’s approach to writing, saying: “We were in the studio and it was like, ‘Hey, I’m the guitar player – I like this part. I wanna play it.’

“He’d be like, ‘This part is better,’ and I was like, ‘Since when are you the riff police?’ At that point it was, ‘I’m done for now. I have to leave.’”

But now the frontman reports of their relationship: “It takes a lot of work, and you have to be honest with each other. You have to communicate, or else.

“We love each other, we hate each other, and everything in between. We’ve done so much life together.”

Metallica continue to add dates to their WorldWired tour, which is expected to run for at least two years. They’re the cover stars of the latest edition of Metal Hammer, on sale now in print and via TeamRock+.

