Watch Metallica play Skynyrd and Sabbath in Alabama

Three nights ago at the Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama, Metallica took to their stage for their latest show of their WorldWired tour.
Now footage has been released which shows the band jamming on a couple of rock classics: Lynyrd Skynyrd's southern rock anthem Sweet Home Alabama and Black Sabbath's iconic Iron Man.
The jam started as the band finished Welcome Home (Sanitarium), entering the regular "doodle" section of the set with guitarist Kirk Hammett playing the opening riff of the Skynyrd song before Robert Trujillo added his weight on bass and James Hetfield sang a verse and a chorus. They followed up by launching into Iron Man.
Earlier this week, Metallica’s Lars Ulrich praised Miley Cyrus for her vocal performance on Say Hello 2 Heaven at the Chris Cornell tribute show in Los Angeles, calling it “beyond inspiring.”
Metallica will launch their album Helping Hands… Live & Acoustic At The Masonic on February 1 through independent record stores and streaming and digital platforms and will head out on the road once again across Europe from May.
Metallica WorldWired UK and European stadium tour
May 01: Lisbon Estádio do Restelo, Portugal
May 03: Madrid Valdebebas, Spain
May 05: Barcelona Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Spain
May 08: Milan San Siro Hippodrome, Italy
May 10: Zürich Letzigrund, Switzerland
May 12: Paris Stade De France, France
Jun 08: Dublin Slane Castle, Ireland
Jun 11: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff Arena, Netherlands
Jun 13: Cologne RheinEnergieStadion, Germany
Jun 16: Brussels Koning Boudewijnstadion, Belgium
Jun 18: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK
Jun 20: London Twickenham Stadium, UK
Jul 06: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany
Jul 09: Gothenburg Ullevi, Sweden
Jul 11: Copenhagen Telia Parken, Denmark
Jul 13: Trondheim Granåsen, Norway
Jul 16: Hameenlinna Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto, Finland
Jul 18: Tartu, Raadi Airport, Estonia
Jul 21: Moscow Luzhniki Stadium, Russia
Aug 14: Bucharestv Arena Națională, Romania
Aug 16: Vienna Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Austria
Aug 18: Prague Airport Letnany, Czech Republic
Aug 21: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland
Aug 23: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany
Aug 25: Mannheim Maimarktgelande, Germany