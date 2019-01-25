Watch Metallica play Skynyrd and Sabbath in Alabama

Three nights ago at the Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama, Metallica took to their stage for their latest show of their WorldWired tour.

Now footage has been released which shows the band jamming on a couple of rock classics: Lynyrd Skynyrd's southern rock anthem Sweet Home Alabama and Black Sabbath's iconic Iron Man.

The jam started as the band finished Welcome Home (Sanitarium), entering the regular "doodle" section of the set with guitarist Kirk Hammett playing the opening riff of the Skynyrd song before Robert Trujillo added his weight on bass and James Hetfield sang a verse and a chorus. They followed up by launching into Iron Man.

Earlier this week, Metallica’s Lars Ulrich praised Miley Cyrus for her vocal performance on Say Hello 2 Heaven at the Chris Cornell tribute show in Los Angeles, calling it “beyond inspiring.”

Metallica will launch their album Helping Hands… Live & Acoustic At The Masonic on February 1 through independent record stores and streaming and digital platforms and will head out on the road once again across Europe from May.

Metallica WorldWired UK and European stadium tour

May 01: Lisbon Estádio do Restelo, Portugal

May 03: Madrid Valdebebas, Spain

May 05: Barcelona Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Spain

May 08: Milan San Siro Hippodrome, Italy

May 10: Zürich Letzigrund, Switzerland

May 12: Paris Stade De France, France

Jun 08: Dublin Slane Castle, Ireland

Jun 11: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff Arena, Netherlands

Jun 13: Cologne RheinEnergieStadion, Germany

Jun 16: Brussels Koning Boudewijnstadion, Belgium

Jun 18: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 20: London Twickenham Stadium, UK

Jul 06: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jul 09: Gothenburg Ullevi, Sweden

Jul 11: Copenhagen Telia Parken, Denmark

Jul 13: Trondheim Granåsen, Norway

Jul 16: Hameenlinna Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto, Finland

Jul 18: Tartu, Raadi Airport, Estonia

Jul 21: Moscow Luzhniki Stadium, Russia

Aug 14: Bucharestv Arena Națională, Romania

Aug 16: Vienna Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Austria

Aug 18: Prague Airport Letnany, Czech Republic

Aug 21: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Aug 23: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

Aug 25: Mannheim Maimarktgelande, Germany