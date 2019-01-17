This is the setlist from the all-star Chris Cornell tribute show - with pictures

Last night in Los Angeles, an all-star group of musicians came together to pay tribute to Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell.

Musicians who appeared during The I Am The Highway: A Tribute To Chris Cornell at the LA Forum included the remaining members of Soundgarden plus Metallica, Melvins and Foo Fighters. Other stars to perform included Ryan Adams, Jimmy Kimmel, Josh Homme, Fiona Apple, Brandi Carlile, Miley Cyrus, Adam Levine, Ziggy Marley, Chris Stapleton and more.

The evening opened with Melvins playing a five-song set that started with their own Kicking Machine and climaxed with a cover of Soundgarden's Spoonman. Foo Fighters' four-song contribution kicked off with Soundgarden's No Attention and closed with an acoustic version of Everlong, while Metallica's set included both Master Of Puppets and For Whom The Bell Tolls.

The evening climaxed with sets from Temple Of The Dog (including appearances from Stone Gossard, Brendan O'Brien, William DuVall, Jerry Cantrell, Josh Freese, Fiona Apple, Matt Cameron, Miley Cyrus, Brandi Carlile and more) before Soundgarden were joined onstage by Taylor Momsen, Buzz Osbourne, Tom Morello, Taylor Hawkins, Wayne Kramer, Peter Frampton and more.

The final song of the evening was Black Hole Sun, with Brandi Carlile on vocals.

Full list of songs and musicians below.

Image 1 of 8 Dave Grohl (Image: © Kevin Mazur) Image 2 of 8 Soundgarden (Image: © Kevin Mazur) Image 3 of 8 Jimmy Kimmell (Image: © Kevin Mazur) Image 4 of 8 Metallica (Image: © Kevin Mazur) Image 5 of 8 Josh Brolin and Brad Pitt pose backstage (Image: © Kevin Mazur)

Image 6 of 8 Tom Morello (Image: © Kevin Mazur) Image 7 of 8 Ziggy Marley and Toni Cornell perform onstage (Image: © Kevin Mazur) Image 8 of 8 Peter Thorn and Miley Cyrus (Image: © Kevin Mazur)



Chris Cornell tribute show setlist

The Melvins

Kicking Machin

With Your Heart

Not Your Hands

Leech

Heart of Honey

Spoonman

Rita Wilson

The Promise

Nikka Costa and Alain Johannes

Disappearing One

Chris Stapleton

The Keeper

Foo Fighters

No Attention

Earache My Eye

Girl You Want

Everlong (Acoustic)

Josh Homme

Rusty Cage

Adam Levine, Jesse Carmichael, and Stone Gossard

Seasons

Miley Cyrus

Two Drink Minimum

Audioslave (Tom Morello and Brad Wilk)

Cochise (with Geezer Butler and Perry Farrell)

Be Yourself (with Geezer Butler and Juliette Lewis)

Set It Off (with Chris Chaney, Sam Harris and Tim Mcllrath)

Like A Stone (with Chris Chaney and Brandi Carlile)

Show Me How To Live (with Robert Trujillo and Dave Grohl)

Toni Cornell and Ziggy Marley

Redemption Song

Metallica

All Your Lies

For Whom The Bell Tolls

Master of Puppets

Head Injury

Ryan Adams (Daphne Chen, Richard Dodd, Eric Gorfain, Leah Katz, and Don Was)

Dead Wishes

Fell On Black Days

Temple Of The Dog

Preaching The End Of The World (Nikka Costa, Alain Johannes, Stone Gossard, Brendan O’Brien, and Josh Taylor)

Can’t Change Me (Nikka Costa, Alain Johannes, Stone Gossard, Eric Avery, and Josh Freese)

Hunted Down (William DuVall, Jerry Cantrell, Stone Gossard, Jeff Ament, and Josh Freese)

All Night Thing (Fiona Apple, Brendan O’Brien, David Garza, Jeff Ament, and Matt Chamberlain)

Reach Down (Miguel, Nikka Costa, Stone Gossard, Brendan O’Brien, Jeff Ament, and Matt Cameron)

Say Hello 2 Heaven (Miley Cyrus, Brendan O’Brien, Stone Gossard, Jeff Ament, and Josh Freese)

Hunger Strike (Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, Stone Gossard, Brendan O’Brien, Jeff Ament, and Matt Cameron)

Soundgarden

Rusty Cage (with Taylor Momsen)

Flower (with Marcus Durant)

Outshined (with Marcus Durant and Stone Gossard)

Drawing Flies (with Taylor Momsen, Buzz Osbourne, Matt Demeritt, and Tracy Wanamae)

Loud Love (with Taylor Momsen, Tom Morello, and Wayne Kramer)

I Awake (with Taylor Hawkins and Buzz Osbourne)

The Day I Tried To Live (with Taylor Hawkins and Buzz Osbourne)

Black Hole Sun (with Brandi Carlile, Peter Frampton, Tim Hanseroth, and Phil Hanseroth)