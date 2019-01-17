Trending

This is the setlist from the all-star Chris Cornell tribute show - with pictures

  

Last night in Los Angeles, Soundgarden, Audioslave, Metallica and more paid tribute to Chris Cornell

Chris Cornell Tribute Show
(Image: © Kevin Mazur )

Last night in Los Angeles, an all-star group of musicians came together to pay tribute to Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell.

Musicians who appeared during The I Am The Highway: A Tribute To Chris Cornell at the LA Forum included the remaining members of Soundgarden plus Metallica, Melvins and Foo Fighters. Other stars to perform included Ryan Adams, Jimmy Kimmel, Josh Homme, Fiona Apple, Brandi Carlile, Miley Cyrus, Adam Levine, Ziggy Marley, Chris Stapleton and more. 

The evening opened with Melvins playing a five-song set that started with their own Kicking Machine and climaxed with a cover of Soundgarden's Spoonman. Foo Fighters' four-song contribution kicked off with Soundgarden's No Attention and closed with an acoustic version of Everlong, while Metallica's set included both Master Of Puppets and For Whom The Bell Tolls.

The evening climaxed with sets from Temple Of The Dog (including appearances from Stone Gossard, Brendan O'Brien, William DuVall, Jerry Cantrell, Josh Freese, Fiona Apple, Matt Cameron, Miley Cyrus, Brandi Carlile and more) before Soundgarden were joined onstage by Taylor Momsen, Buzz Osbourne, Tom Morello, Taylor Hawkins, Wayne Kramer, Peter Frampton and more. 

The final song of the evening was Black Hole Sun, with Brandi Carlile on vocals.

Full list of songs and musicians below

Image 1 of 8

Dave Grohl

Dave Grohl
(Image: © Kevin Mazur)
Image 2 of 8

Soundgarden

Soundgarden
(Image: © Kevin Mazur)
Image 3 of 8

Jimmy Kimmel speaks onstage

Jimmy Kimmell
(Image: © Kevin Mazur)
Image 4 of 8

Metallica

Metallica
(Image: © Kevin Mazur)
Image 5 of 8

Josh Brolin & Brad Pitt

Josh Brolin and Brad Pitt pose backstage
(Image: © Kevin Mazur)


Image 6 of 8

Tom Morello

Tom Morello
(Image: © Kevin Mazur)
Image 7 of 8

Ziggy Marley and Toni Cornell

Ziggy Marley and Toni Cornell perform onstage
(Image: © Kevin Mazur)
Image 8 of 8

Peter Thorn and Miley Cyrus

Peter Thorn and Miley Cyrus
(Image: © Kevin Mazur)


Chris Cornell tribute show setlist

The Melvins 
Kicking Machin
With Your Heart
Not Your Hands
Leech
Heart of Honey
Spoonman

Rita Wilson
The Promise

Nikka Costa and Alain Johannes
Disappearing One

Chris Stapleton
The Keeper

Foo Fighters
No Attention
Earache My Eye
Girl You Want
Everlong (Acoustic) 

Josh Homme
Rusty Cage

Adam Levine, Jesse Carmichael, and Stone Gossard
Seasons

Miley Cyrus
Two Drink Minimum

Audioslave (Tom Morello and Brad Wilk)
Cochise (with Geezer Butler and Perry Farrell)
Be Yourself (with Geezer Butler and Juliette Lewis)
Set It Off (with Chris Chaney, Sam Harris and Tim Mcllrath)
Like A Stone (with Chris Chaney and Brandi Carlile)
Show Me How To Live (with Robert Trujillo and Dave Grohl)

Toni Cornell and Ziggy Marley
Redemption Song

Metallica
All Your Lies
For Whom The Bell Tolls
Master of Puppets
Head Injury 

Ryan Adams (Daphne Chen, Richard Dodd, Eric Gorfain, Leah Katz, and Don Was)
Dead Wishes
Fell On Black Days

Temple Of The Dog
Preaching The End Of The World (Nikka Costa, Alain Johannes, Stone Gossard, Brendan O’Brien, and Josh Taylor)
Can’t Change Me (Nikka Costa, Alain Johannes, Stone Gossard, Eric Avery, and Josh Freese)
Hunted Down (William DuVall, Jerry Cantrell, Stone Gossard, Jeff Ament, and Josh Freese)
All Night Thing (Fiona Apple, Brendan O’Brien, David Garza, Jeff Ament, and Matt Chamberlain)
Reach Down (Miguel, Nikka Costa, Stone Gossard, Brendan O’Brien, Jeff Ament, and Matt Cameron)
Say Hello 2 Heaven (Miley Cyrus, Brendan O’Brien, Stone Gossard, Jeff Ament, and Josh Freese)
Hunger Strike (Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, Stone Gossard, Brendan O’Brien, Jeff Ament, and Matt Cameron)

Soundgarden
Rusty Cage (with Taylor Momsen)
Flower (with Marcus Durant)
Outshined (with Marcus Durant and Stone Gossard)
Drawing Flies (with Taylor Momsen, Buzz Osbourne, Matt Demeritt, and Tracy Wanamae)
Loud Love (with Taylor Momsen, Tom Morello, and Wayne Kramer)
I Awake (with Taylor Hawkins and Buzz Osbourne)
The Day I Tried To Live (with Taylor Hawkins and Buzz Osbourne)
Black Hole Sun (with Brandi Carlile, Peter Frampton, Tim Hanseroth, and Phil Hanseroth)

