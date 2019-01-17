This is the setlist from the all-star Chris Cornell tribute show - with pictures

Last night in Los Angeles, an all-star group of musicians came together to pay tribute to Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell.
Musicians who appeared during The I Am The Highway: A Tribute To Chris Cornell at the LA Forum included the remaining members of Soundgarden plus Metallica, Melvins and Foo Fighters. Other stars to perform included Ryan Adams, Jimmy Kimmel, Josh Homme, Fiona Apple, Brandi Carlile, Miley Cyrus, Adam Levine, Ziggy Marley, Chris Stapleton and more.
The evening opened with Melvins playing a five-song set that started with their own Kicking Machine and climaxed with a cover of Soundgarden's Spoonman. Foo Fighters' four-song contribution kicked off with Soundgarden's No Attention and closed with an acoustic version of Everlong, while Metallica's set included both Master Of Puppets and For Whom The Bell Tolls.
The evening climaxed with sets from Temple Of The Dog (including appearances from Stone Gossard, Brendan O'Brien, William DuVall, Jerry Cantrell, Josh Freese, Fiona Apple, Matt Cameron, Miley Cyrus, Brandi Carlile and more) before Soundgarden were joined onstage by Taylor Momsen, Buzz Osbourne, Tom Morello, Taylor Hawkins, Wayne Kramer, Peter Frampton and more.
The final song of the evening was Black Hole Sun, with Brandi Carlile on vocals.
Full list of songs and musicians below.
Chris Cornell tribute show setlist
The Melvins
Kicking Machin
With Your Heart
Not Your Hands
Leech
Heart of Honey
Spoonman
Rita Wilson
The Promise
Nikka Costa and Alain Johannes
Disappearing One
Chris Stapleton
The Keeper
Foo Fighters
No Attention
Earache My Eye
Girl You Want
Everlong (Acoustic)
Josh Homme
Rusty Cage
Adam Levine, Jesse Carmichael, and Stone Gossard
Seasons
Miley Cyrus
Two Drink Minimum
Audioslave (Tom Morello and Brad Wilk)
Cochise (with Geezer Butler and Perry Farrell)
Be Yourself (with Geezer Butler and Juliette Lewis)
Set It Off (with Chris Chaney, Sam Harris and Tim Mcllrath)
Like A Stone (with Chris Chaney and Brandi Carlile)
Show Me How To Live (with Robert Trujillo and Dave Grohl)
Toni Cornell and Ziggy Marley
Redemption Song
Metallica
All Your Lies
For Whom The Bell Tolls
Master of Puppets
Head Injury
Ryan Adams (Daphne Chen, Richard Dodd, Eric Gorfain, Leah Katz, and Don Was)
Dead Wishes
Fell On Black Days
Temple Of The Dog
Preaching The End Of The World (Nikka Costa, Alain Johannes, Stone Gossard, Brendan O’Brien, and Josh Taylor)
Can’t Change Me (Nikka Costa, Alain Johannes, Stone Gossard, Eric Avery, and Josh Freese)
Hunted Down (William DuVall, Jerry Cantrell, Stone Gossard, Jeff Ament, and Josh Freese)
All Night Thing (Fiona Apple, Brendan O’Brien, David Garza, Jeff Ament, and Matt Chamberlain)
Reach Down (Miguel, Nikka Costa, Stone Gossard, Brendan O’Brien, Jeff Ament, and Matt Cameron)
Say Hello 2 Heaven (Miley Cyrus, Brendan O’Brien, Stone Gossard, Jeff Ament, and Josh Freese)
Hunger Strike (Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, Stone Gossard, Brendan O’Brien, Jeff Ament, and Matt Cameron)
Soundgarden
Rusty Cage (with Taylor Momsen)
Flower (with Marcus Durant)
Outshined (with Marcus Durant and Stone Gossard)
Drawing Flies (with Taylor Momsen, Buzz Osbourne, Matt Demeritt, and Tracy Wanamae)
Loud Love (with Taylor Momsen, Tom Morello, and Wayne Kramer)
I Awake (with Taylor Hawkins and Buzz Osbourne)
The Day I Tried To Live (with Taylor Hawkins and Buzz Osbourne)
Black Hole Sun (with Brandi Carlile, Peter Frampton, Tim Hanseroth, and Phil Hanseroth)