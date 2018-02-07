Metallica: Cliff Burton Day set for February 10

Late Metallica bassist Cliff Burton is to be honoured on February 10 in Castro Valley.

Burton was born in the Californian town in 1962 and fans have been campaigning through a Change.org petition to have his legacy honoured on what would have been his 56th birthday this weekend.

Metallica broke the news on Twitter, saying: “It’s official. The Board of Supervisors from Alameda County has just proclaimed February 10, 2018, which would have been Cliff’s 56th birthday, Cliff Burton Day.

“Thanks to all of the fans who got behind this initiative. We love that he remains so revered.”

Blabbermouth report that Robert Souza, who organised the petition, approached the Castro Valley Municipal Advisory Council to back the campaign.

They voted 7-0 in favour of Cliff Burton Day and that recommendation was ratified by the Alameda County Board of Supervisors yesterday (February 6).

Burton tragically died at the age of 24 when Metallica’s tour bus crashed in Sweden in September, 1986. He played on the band’s first three albums: 1983’s Kill ‘Em All, 1984’s Ride The Lightning and 1986’s Master Of Puppets.

In August last year, his father Ray revealed that he donates royalties he receives from his son’s work in the band to a scholarship programme to help young musicians.

