Metallica’s annual night with the San Francisco Giants set for April

Metallica have announced that they’ll return to AT&T Park later this year for their sixth annual Metallica Night at the home of baseball’s San Francisco Giants.

The band will be on-hand on April 23 before and during the Giants game against the Washington Nationals – throwing out the first pitch, performing the national anthem and taking part in Metallica-themed entertainment between innings.

There will also be a limited edition Metallica/Giants baseball cap available to purchase, with part of the proceeds going straight to the band’s All Within My Hands Foundation.

Metallica add: “There will also be a VIP event that night in Triples Alley as we celebrate the reissue of The $5.98 EP - Garage Days Re-Revisited by going back in time with Lars and Kirk as they chat with Steffan Chirazi about their early Bay Area days as… you guessed it, a garage band!

“Once again, All Within My Hands will benefit from ticket sales to this exclusive event.”

Tickets for the game go on general sale from 5pm PST on Friday (February 9) from the Giants website.

Metallica are currently back on the road across Europe in support of their 10th studio album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct. Find a full list of their 2018 tour dates below.

Feb 07: Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi, Spain

Feb 10: Turin Pala Alpitour, Italy

Feb 12: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Feb 14: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Feb 16: Mannheim SAP Arena, Germany

Mar 27: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark

Mar 29: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germamny

Mar 31: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria

Apr 02: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Apr 05: Budapest Sports Arena, Hungary

Arp 07: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Arp 09: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Apr 11: Geneva Palexpo, Switzerland

Apr 26: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Apr 28: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Apr 30: Leipzig Arena, Germany

May 02: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway

May 05: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

May 07: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

May 09: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

May 11: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

