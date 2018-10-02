Watch Metallica deliver epic live version of One from 1996

Metallica have shared a live video showcasing their classic track One.

It was filmed at Stockholm’s Globe Arena on November 16, 1996, and will be included in the upcoming reissue of …And Justice For All – which will be released on November 2 via Blackened Recordings.

It'll launch on CD, 3CD expanded edition, 2 x 180g LP, cassette, on digital platforms and a limited edition deluxe box set.

The reissue will feature the remastered album along with demos, mixes, live material and more.

Metallica previously shared a remastered version of Dyers Eve along with a live recording of Eye Of The Beholder, which was captured in London in 1988, and their performance of Blackened from the Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View, California, in 1989 from the reissue.

That was joined last week with an early version of The Shortest Straw, which was recorded in drummer Lars Ulrich’s garage in December 1987.

Metallica will resume their WorldWired tour dates later this month across the US and will return to the UK and Europe for further show in 2019.

They’ll also play a rare acoustic show in San Francisco on November 3 to raise money for their All Within My Hands Foundation.

Metallica - ...And Justice For All Deluxe Box Set

Metallica will release their highly anticipated reissue of their classic 1988 album in November. It'll feature a remix of the record, along with demos, mixes, live material and more.View Deal

Metallica 2018/2019 tour dates

Oct 16: Milwaukee Wisconsin Entertainment And Sports Centre, WI

Oct 18: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA

Oct 20: State College Bryce Jordan Center, PA

Oct 22: Charlotte Spectrum Center, NC

Oct 27: Buffalo Keybank Center, NY

Oct 29: Albany Times Union Center, NY

Nov 26: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

Nov 28: Boise Taco Bell Arena, ID

Nov 30: Salt Lake City Vivint Smart Home Arena, UT

Dec 12: Spokane Arena, WA

Dec 05: Portland Moda Center, OR

Dec 07: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA

Dec 09: Fresno Save Mart Center, CA

Jan 20: Little Rock Verizon Arena, AR

Jan 22: Birmingham Legacy Arena At The BJCC, AL

Jan 24: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Jan 28: Raleigh PNC Arena, NC

Jan 30: Cincinnati US Bank Arena, OH

Feb 01: Cleveland Quicken Loans Arena, OH

Feb 28: El Paso Don Haskins Center, TX

Mar 02: Lubbock United Supermarkets Arena, TX

Mar 04: Wichita Intrust Bank Arena, KS

Mar 06: Kansas City Sprint Center, MO

Mar 09: Louisville KFC Yum Center, KY

Mar 11: Indianapolis Bankers Life Fieldshouse, IN

Mar 13: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI

May 01: Lisbon Estádio do Restelo, Portugal

May 03: Madrid Valdebebas, Spain

May 05: Barcelona Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Spain

May 08: Milan San Siro Hippodrome, Italy

May 10: Zürich Letzigrund, Switzerland

May 12: Paris Stade De France, France

Jun 08: Dublin Slane Castle, Ireland

Jun 11: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff Arena, Netherlands

Jun 13: Cologne RheinEnergieStadion, Germany

Jun 16: Brussels Koning Boudewijnstadion, Belgium

Jun 18: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 20: London Twickenham Stadium, UK

Jul 06: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jul 09: Gothenburg Ullevi, Sweden

Jul 11: Copenhagen Telia Parken, Denmark

Jul 13: Trondheim Granåsen, Norway

Jul 16: Hameenlinna Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto, Finland

Jul 18: Tartu, Raadi Airport, Estonia

Jul 21: Moscow Luzhniki Stadium, Russia

Aug 14: Bucharestv Arena Națională, Romania

Aug 16: Vienna Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Austria

Aug 18: Prague Airport Letnany, Czech Republic

Aug 21: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Aug 23: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

Aug 25: Mannheim Maimarktgelande, Germany