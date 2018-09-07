Metallica share remastered stream of Dyers Eve

Metallica have released a stream of a remastered version of Dyers Eve along with a live recording of Eye Of The Beholder, which was captured in London in 1988.

Both tracks have been taken from the recently announced …And Justice For All reissue, which is set to arrive on on November 2 via Metallica’s Blackened Recordings on CD, 3CD expanded edition, 2 x 180g LP, cassette, on digital platforms and a limited edition deluxe box set.

Listen to both tracks below.

The limited edition deluxe box set will come with the remastered double 180g LP, a One 10-inch picture disc backed with a live recording of Seek & Destroy from Dallas, a live show recorded in Seattle in 1989 across 3LPs, 11 CDs of unreleased demos, rough mixes, interviews and live tracks, 4 DVDs, four patches, a Pushead print, a tour laminate, lyric sheets, download card and a 120-page book.

The album is now available for pre-order, while a full list of contents can be found on the band’s website.

Metallica are currently on the latest North American leg of their WorldWired tour, with the next show taking place on Saturday night at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks.

Metallica 2018/2019 tour dates

Sep 08: Grand Forks Alerus Center, ND

Sep 11: Sioux Falls Denny Sanford Premier Center, SD

Sep 13: Winnipeg Bell MTS Place, MB

Sep 15: Saskatoon Sasktel Centre, SK

Oct 16: Milwaukee Wisconsin Entertainment And Sports Centre, WI

Oct 18: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA

Oct 20: State College Bryce Jordan Center, PA

Oct 22: Charlotte Spectrum Center, NC

Oct 27: Buffalo Keybank Center, NY

Oct 29: Albany Times Union Center, NY

Nov 26: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

Nov 28: Boise Taco Bell Arena, ID

Nov 30: Salt Lake City Vivint Smart Home Arena, UT

Dec 12: Spokane Arena, WA

Dec 05: Portland Moda Center, OR

Dec 07: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA

Dec 09: Fresno Save Mart Center, CA

Jan 20: Little Rock Verizon Arena, AR

Jan 22: Birmingham Legacy Arena At The BJCC, AL

Jan 24: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Jan 28: Raleigh PNC Arena, NC

Jan 30: Cincinnati US Bank Arena, OH

Feb 01: Cleveland Quicken Loans Arena, OH

Feb 28: El Paso Don Haskins Center, TX

Mar 02: Lubbock United Supermarkets Arena, TX

Mar 04: Wichita Intrust Bank Arena, KS

Mar 06: Kansas City Sprint Center, MO

Mar 09: Louisville KFC Yum Center, KY

Mar 11: Indianapolis Bankers Life Fieldshouse, IN

Mar 13: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI