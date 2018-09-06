Trending

Metallica confirm…And Justice For All remaster

By Metal Hammer  

Metallica’s classic 1988 album …And Justice For All will be reissued in November - featuring demos, mixes, live material and more - watch Kirk Hammett unboxing video

(Image: © Ross Halfin)

Metallica have ended months of speculation by announcing the release of the …And Justice For All remaster to mark its 30th anniversary

The expanded edition will arrive on November 2 via Metallica’s Blackened Recordings, has been remastered by Greg Fidelman and will be available on CD, 3CD expanded edition, 2 x 180g LP, cassette, on digital platforms and a limited edition deluxe box set.

The expanded edition will include previously unreleased demos and live cuts, mixes and a booklet featuring previously unavailable photos by Ross Halfin.

Meanwhile, the limited edition deluxe box set will come with the remastered double 180g LP, a One 10-inch picture disc backed with a live recording of Seek & Destroy from Dallas, a live show recorded in Seattle in 1989 across 3LPs, 11 CDs of unreleased demos, rough mixes, interviews and live tracks, 4 DVDs, four patches, a Pushead print, a tour laminate, lyric sheets, download card and a 120-page book.

To mark the announcement, Metallica have released a video showing guitarist Kirk Hammett unbox the collection. Watch it below.

The album is now available for pre-order, while a full list of contents can be found on the band’s website.