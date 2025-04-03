This is the Metallica song that makes Kirk Hammett cry – and it’s really not the one you’d expect

Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett has revealed the unlikely song that brings him to tears.

Talking to Rolling Stone, the 62-year-old says that Junior Dad, from the metal titans’ maligned 2011 Lou Reed collaboration album Lulu, makes him weepy to the point he can’t listen to it.

Lulu was released to mixed reviews from critics and derision from fans, many of whom were confused or outraged by the crossover’s avant-garde metal direction. Based on the Lulu plays by German playwright Frank Wedekind, it sees Metallica play metal music beneath poetry from Reed.

Despite the backlash, Hammett says, “That album means so much to me for a number of reasons.”

He continues: “The lyrics are amazing. It’s poetry from track to track. I’m a huge Lou Reed fan. To be able to hang out with him and work with him musically meant so much.”

The guitarist then zeroes in on Junior Dad. “And the track Junior Dad – I can’t listen to it, man. Brings me to tears. I remember when Lou said, ‘I have a song for you and I want this to be on the album.’ And he played it for James [Hetfield, vocals/guitars] and I.

“And by the end of the song, I looked at James, and James looked at me and we both had tears in our eyes. Then Lou Reed came in and saw us both crying in the kitchen. He’s smiling and he said, ‘I got you, didn’t I?'”

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Hammett previously spoke about the emotional effect Junior Dad has on him in 2011. He told Mojo (via Blabbermouth): “I had just lost my father literally three or four weeks previous. I had to run out of the control room, and I found myself standing in the kitchen, sobbing away. James came into the kitchen in the same condition he was sobbing, too. It was insane.”

Though Lulu was controversial, both Metallica and Reed have defended the album. In a 2011 USA Today interview, Reed said: “I don’t have any fans left. After [1975 album] Metal Machine Music, they all fled. Who cares? I’m essentially in this for the fun of it.”

In 2023, Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich chalked the venomous fan feedback up to “ignorance”. “I can’t quite figure it out,” he said, “but years later, it’s aged extremely well. It sounds like a motherfucker still. So I can only put the reaction down to ignorance.”

Metallica released their latest album 72 Seasons in 2023 and will start a North American tour later this month. See dates and details below.

Junior Dad - YouTube Watch On

Apr 19: Syracuse MA Wireless Dome, NY*

Apr 24: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON*

Apr 26: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON+

May 01: Nashville Nissan Stadium, TN*

May 03: Nashville Nissan Stadium, TN+

May 07: Blacksburg Lane Stadium, VA*

May 09: Columbus Sonic Temple, OH

May 11: Columbus Sonic Temple, OH

May 23: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, PA+

May 25: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, PA*

May 28: Landover Northwest Stadium, MD*

May 31: Charlotte Bank Of America Stadium, NC*

Jun 3: Atlanta Mercedes-Benz Stadium, GA*

Jun 6: Tampa Raymond James Stadium, FL+

Jun 8: Tampa Raymond James Stadium, FL*

Jun 14: Houston NRG Stadium, TX*

Jun 20: Santa Clara Levi’s Stadium, CA+

Jun 22: Santa Clara Levi’s Stadium, CA*

Jun 27: Denver Empower Field at Mile High, CO+

Jun 29: Denver Empower Field at Mile High, CO*

* Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies support

+ Limp Bizkit and Ice Nine Kills support