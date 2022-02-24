Watch Meshuggah's brain-melting new video for The Abysmal Eye

Extreme metal icons Meshuggah have released a video for The Absymal Eye, which was released as a single late last month.
The Abysmal Eye is taken upcoming album Immutable, the follow-up to 2016’s The Violent Sleep Of Reason, which is set for release on April 1 via Atomic Fire. The band have described the album as "their wildest and most esoteric sonic adventure yet."
The video, a surreal clip that features lemming-like human figures confronted by a mysterious hole in an alien landscape, was directed by Scott Hansen, who's also worked with the likes of Sevendust, Deicide, Cane Hill and Woven War.
Immutable was recorded at Sweetspot Studios in Halmstad in Sweden, and was mastered by Vlado Meller, who's received Grammy nominations for his work with Johnny Cash, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Kanye West, Lil' Wayne and Frank Ocean, and has also worked with Metallica, Rage Against The Machine and System Of A Down.
Speaking to Metal Hammer, Meshuggah drummer Tomas Haake addressed the expectation surrounding Immutable's release, saying, "I think we have always felt that if there's pressure on us, it comes from ourselves in the band. Whenever we present new music to each other in the band - that's kinda the crucible or trial by fire that the music needs to pass.
"Once the material gets the thumbs up from the other bandmates, that's all we can do... We can't be wondering too much about what we think the fans might want and whether they feel they wish to hear ‘fast this, quirky that, tune lower, impossible beats please’... So, we don't need to block it out as it's always blocked out!"
Immutable tracklist
01. Broken Cog
02. The Abysmal Eye
03. Light The Shortening Fuse
04. Phantoms
05. Ligature Marks
06. God He Sees In Mirrors
07. They Move Below
08. Kaleidoscope
09. Black Cathedral
10. I Am That Thirst
11. The Faultless
12. Armies Of The Preposterous
13. Past Tense