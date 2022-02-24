Watch Meshuggah's brain-melting new video for The Abysmal Eye

Extreme metal icons Meshuggah have released a video for The Absymal Eye, which was released as a single late last month.

The Abysmal Eye is taken upcoming album Immutable, the follow-up to 2016’s The Violent Sleep Of Reason, which is set for release on April 1 via Atomic Fire. The band have described the album as "their wildest and most esoteric sonic adventure yet."

The video, a surreal clip that features lemming-like human figures confronted by a mysterious hole in an alien landscape, was directed by Scott Hansen, who's also worked with the likes of Sevendust, Deicide, Cane Hill and Woven War.

Immutable was recorded at Sweetspot Studios in Halmstad in Sweden, and was mastered by Vlado Meller, who's received Grammy nominations for his work with Johnny Cash, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Kanye West, Lil' Wayne and Frank Ocean, and has also worked with Metallica, Rage Against The Machine and System Of A Down.

Speaking to Metal Hammer, Meshuggah drummer Tomas Haake addressed the expectation surrounding Immutable's release, saying, "I think we have always felt that if there's pressure on us, it comes from ourselves in the band. Whenever we present new music to each other in the band - that's kinda the crucible or trial by fire that the music needs to pass.

"Once the material gets the thumbs up from the other bandmates, that's all we can do... We can't be wondering too much about what we think the fans might want and whether they feel they wish to hear ‘fast this, quirky that, tune lower, impossible beats please’... So, we don't need to block it out as it's always blocked out!"

Immutable tracklist

01. Broken Cog

02. The Abysmal Eye

03. Light The Shortening Fuse

04. Phantoms

05. Ligature Marks

06. God He Sees In Mirrors

07. They Move Below

08. Kaleidoscope

09. Black Cathedral

10. I Am That Thirst

11. The Faultless

12. Armies Of The Preposterous

13. Past Tense