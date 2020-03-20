Watch Me And That Man raise hell in video for Confession

Me And That Man have released a video for their new single Confession.

It’s the latest track selected from Behemoth frontman Adam ’Nergal’ Darski’s side-project’s upcoming album New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol.1, which is out on March 27 via Napalm Records.

For both the track and accompanying video, Nergal hired the services of Shining frontman Niklas Kvarforth. Check him raising hell below.

Nergal says: “Confession – an ode to gunslingers and saloon singers! The ending will surprise those who aren’t aware of my other half and I hope it will put a smile on the faces of those that do. A statement: Me And That Man is limitless and capable of anything."

He adds: “That man for this one is Niklas Kvarforth. I sent Niklas a demo: my voice and lyrics and suggested he change anything he felt he should. Only two words from the original demo version remain and happy to report, his version is way better!

“Some people compared his performance to Peter Steele… that gives me some ideas for the afterlife! Enjoy!”

Along with Kvarforth, New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol.1 features Emperor icon Ihsahn, Volbeat’s Rob Caggiano, Swedish outfit Dead Soul, Slipknot’s Corey Taylor, Mastodon’s Brent Hinds, Trivium’s Matt Heafy and Madrugada’s Siver Høyem.

Me And That Man: New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol.1

1. Run With The Devil, feat. Jørgen Munkeby (Shining NO)

2. Coming Home, feat. Siver Høyem (Madrugada)

3. Burning Churches, feat. Mat McNerney (Grave Pleasures)

4. By The River, feat. Ihsahn (Emperor)

5. Męstwo

6. Surrender, feat. Rob Caggiano (Volbeat) / Dead Soul

7. Deep Down South, feat. Nicke Anderson (Entombed) / Johanna Sadonis (Lucifer)

8. Man Of The Cross, feat. Jerome Reuter (Rome)

9. You Will Be Mine, feat. Matt Heafy (Trivium)

10. How Come?, feat. Corey Taylor (Slipknot / Stone Sour) / Brent Hinds (Mastodon)

11. Confession, feat. Niklas Kvarforth (Shining SE)