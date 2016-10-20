Lady Gaga in the style of Iron Maiden

If you’ve visited the Metal Hammer website before, there’s a strong chance you’ll know about Ten Second Song Guy (aka Anthony Vincent). He’s a Golden God winning YouTuber who recreates world-famous pop songs in the style of different artists, usually in ten second snippets, but now he’s covered the entirety of Lady Gaga’s Perfect Illusion in the style of Iron Maiden!

He’s not alone in this venture though, enlisting the assistance of fellow YouTube music extraordinaire E Rock on guitar. E Rock, of course, is dressed for the part but we’re in awe of Anthony’s Tom Jones/Motorhead mashup shirt. WHERE DO WE GET ONE?

The song itself surprisingly really works in the Maiden universe – the operatic vocals, the spacious guitar lines and of course a hefty dose of galloping chugs. Although maybe it shouldn’t be much of a surprise as we know Lady Gaga is an Iron Maiden fan, and guitar hero Josh Homme actually guested on the song Perfect Illusion.

Lady Gaga, if you’re reading (which we’re 100% sure you are), please can you cover Can I Play With Madness?

