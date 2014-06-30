Halford: I'd love to work with Lady Gaga

Rob Halford says he and Lady Gaga have discussed a possible collaboration.

The Judas Priest frontman met Gaga backstage at one of her gigs in San Diego earlier this month. At the time, she tweeted a picture of the pair.

Now Halford has told how he and the pop superstar talked about working together in the future.

He tells The Huffington Post: “It was a real moment come true. We didn’t really have much time to talk. She’s busy. I’m busy, but we’ve agreed to get together at some point and just hang out and maybe do something. I don’t know if that will ever happen, but I love her to death.

“I’ve been a huge fan of Gaga since she first burst on the scene. I just love everything that lady represents. First and foremost, her voice is extraordinary. I love her voice. She’s an accomplished musician, she plays piano really well, she’s just a great songwriter. And she’s a beacon of hope for a lot of people in the world.”

Halford also discusses the Pride movement and gay rights in the interview.