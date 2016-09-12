Josh Homme guests on Lady Gaga single Perfect Illusion

Queens Of The Stone Age mainman Josh Homme guests on Lady Gaga’s new single Perfect Illusion.

The pop icon has revealed Homme plays guitar on the track, which is produced by Mark Ronson. Perfect Illusion will appear on Gaga’s upcoming fourth album, expected for release later this year. The song can be heard below.

Lady Gaga has made no secret of her love for rock and metal, having previously been spotted wearing an Iron Maiden t-shirt and saying she had got up at 5am to buy their latest album The Book Of Souls.

Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson praised Gaga for her fashion sense and musical abilities, saying she has a “great sense of drama.”

He added: “I think she’s great, and I agree with her – she’s not the next Madonna. She’s way better than that.

“Because, first of all, she can sing — she’s got a belter of a voice — and she’s a really good instrumentalist. She’s got a great sense of drama. And anybody that could turn up to an awards ceremony dressed as a bacon sandwich gets my vote. I mean, she’s great.”

Anthrax mainman Scott Ian described Gaga as a “genuine metalhead” while Kiss bassist Gene Simmons said she was a candidate to be the world’s next great rock star.

Gaga has also been spotted hanging out with Judas Priest star Rob Halford.

Homme has recently been working with Iggy Pop on his album Post Pop Depression as well as touring with Pop’s live band.

