Watch Koyo perform Tetrachromat live

Koyo have released a video showing them performing Tetrachromat (Parts 1 & 2).

The footage was captured at London’s RAK Studios, with the song featuring on the Leeds outfit’s self-titled album which launched in September last year.

Explaining the track title, the band say: “A tetrachromat is an organism that possesses four independent channels for conveying colour information.”

Vocalist and guitarist Huw Edwards, keyboardist Jacob Price, guitarist Seb Knee-Wright, bassist Dan Comlay and drummer Tom Higham are said to be influenced by artists including Ozric Tentacles, My Bloody Valentine, Radiohead, Pink Floyd and Kurt Vile.

They'll head out on a UK tour from next week.

Find a list of live shows below.

Koyo 2018 Uk tour dates

Apr 09: Bristol The Louisiana

Apr 10: Brighton Hope & Ruin

Apr 12: Birmingham Sunflower Lounge

Apr 13: Manchester Soup Kitchen

Apr 15: Leeds Brudenell Social Club

Apr 18: Leicester The Musician

May 01: London Sebright Arms

May 05: Leeds Live At Leeds