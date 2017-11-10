Watch Knotfest 2017 wrap-up video

Slipknot have shared a wrap-up video from this year’s Knotfest.

The annual event once again teamed up with Ozzfest for a two-day celebration of rock and metal in San Bernardino earlier this month.

The video features footage of several bands playing, including Marilyn Manson, The Black Dahlia Murder and Rob Zombie, along with the fans who turned out for the event.

The clip also shows Corey Taylor on stage with his Stone Sour bandmates, marking the the first time that Slipknot didn’t perform at their own event.

Taylor previously said: “Knotfest was never supposed to be exclusively about Slipknot. It was always about the things that fuelled the spirit of Slipknot: music, art, passion, insanity, and the tribes that give it power.

“So it would make sense for Knotfest to carry on these ideas, even without Slipknot. Because these things are the gasoline of creativity, and there’s plenty to go around, with plenty of great bands, acts and things to see.

“Teaming up again with Ozzfest means another weekend of the biggest, baddest, loudest and best.”

Slipknot recently released their Day Of The Gusano live package which was recorded during the band’s 2015 appearance at Knotfest Mexico.

