Ozzfest Meets Knotfest 2017 lineup revealed

The lineup for this year’s Ozzfest Meets Knotfest has been revealed.

The two-day event will take place at the Glen Helen Amphitheater And Festival Grounds in San Bernardino, California – with Ozzfest running on Saturday, November 4 and Knotfest taking over on Sunday, November 5.

The Ozzfest main stage will be headlined by Ozzy Osbourne, while Prophets Of Rage, Deftones, Children Of Bodom and Orange Goblin will also perform.

The Knotfest main stage will be headlined by Rob Zombie, while Marilyn Manson, Stone Sour, Eighteen Visions and Prayers will also play on the Sunday.

A full list of artists taking part in this year’s Ozzfest Meets Knotfest can be found below.

Ozzy says: “Last year’s show with Black Sabbath was just incredible and I’m thrilled to be coming back this year with Zakk, Tommy, Blasko and Adam to headline the 21st anniversary of Ozzfest.”

Sharon Osbourne adds: “Ozzfest Meets Knotfest is coming back for another round. Last year we had over 75,000 people attend and we have another great lineup this year with Ozzy’s first solo show in LA in more than six years.

“This is not just another show… it’s Ozzfest Meets Knotfest! And this year’s event means the world to me as we’ll be amongst friends like Prophets Of Rage, Rob Zombie, Deftones, Marilyn Manson and Stone Sour. It’s going to be another amazing weekend.”

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor had previously reported that the band wouldn’t headline this year, but revealed he’d take to the stage with Stone Sour instead.

Taylor now says: “Knotfest was never supposed to be exclusively about Slipknot. It was always about the things that fuelled the spirit of Slipknot: music, art, passion, insanity, and the tribes that give it power.

“So it would make sense for Knotfest to carry on these ideas, even without Slipknot. Because these things are the gasoline of creativity, and there’s plenty to go around, with plenty of great bands, acts and things to see.

“Teaming up again with Ozzfest means another weekend of the biggest, baddest, loudest and best. I hope you all will join us – it’s going to be (sic).”

Slipknot’s Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan adds: “It’s that incredible time again where Ozzfest and Knotfest meet up to bring all music fans together for two days of rock and roll. Let’s not forget the beautiful culture we are involved in and the history that is being written. Join the true passion of our concepts. I’ll see you there. Stay (sic).”

Tickets for Ozzfest Meets Knotfest will go on sale from 10am PT on Friday, July 14 from the official festival site.

Ozzfest - Saturday, November 4

Main Stage

Ozzy Osbourne

Prophets Of Rage

Deftones

Children Of Bodom

Orange Goblin

Second Stage

Kreator

Baroness

High On Fire

Iron Reagan

1349

Havok

Kyng

Tombs

Night Demon

Thrown Into Exile

Nuclear Blast Extreme Stage

Possessed

Suffocation

Fallujah

Rings Of Saturn

Knotfest - Sunday, November 5

Main Stage

Rob Zombie

Marilyn Manson

Stone Sour

Eighteen Visions

Prayers

Second Stage

Testament

Life Of Agony

The Black Dahlia Murder

Upon A Burning Body

Goatwhore

Death Angel

Code Orange

Oni

Stitched Up Heart

Ded

Nuclear Blast Extreme Stage

Repulsion

Exhumed

Warbringer

Ghoul

