Watch Joe Bonamassa swing into action in King Bee Shakedown video

Joe Bonamassa - Redemption 1. Evil Mama

2. King Bee Shakedown

3. Molly O'

4. Deep In The Blues Again

5. Self-Inflicted Wounds

6. Pick Up The Pieces

7. The Ghost Of Macon Jones

8. Just 'Cos You Can Don't Mean You Should

9. Redemption

10. I’ve Got Some Mind Over What Matters

11. Stronger Now In Broken Places

12. Love Is A Gamble

Joe Bonamassa has released a studio video to accompany his new single King Bee Shakedown.

The track will feature on the guitarist and vocalist’s upcoming album Redemption, which will launch on September 21 via Provogue/Mascot Label Group in Europe and through J&R Adventures in North America.

Although taken from the new album, fans who have seen Bonamassa live throughout 2018 will be familiar with the track – as it opened the set on many of his live shows.

Check out the video below.

Redemption is described as Bonamassa’s “most ambitious and diverse” album to date, and was helmed by producer Kevin Shirley.

It features a number of musicians and vocalists, including Anton Fig, Michael Rhodes, Reese Wynans, Lee Thornburg, Paulie Cerra, Gary Pinto, Mahalia Barnes, Jade McRae, Juanita Tippins, Kenny Greenberg and Doug Lancio.

Bonamassa said: “I’m going through some other stuff in my life I didn’t expect to be going through. It’s a rising, it’s contrition, it’s acceptance, it’s everything. It’s painful, but knowing that there’s a rising coming.

“I really feel the new material is deeper, lyrically and musically. We try to get a little deeper every time we come out.”

Bonamassa previously revealed the title track and will tour across Europe later this year. He'll also play a trio of shows at London's Royal Albert Hall next April.

Joe Bonamassa - Redemption

The follow up to Bonamassa's 2016 album Blues Of Desperation was once again helmed by producer Kevin Shirley and features a range of musicians - along with the foot-stomping title track.

Joe Bonamassa European tour dates

Sep 22: Helsinki Helsingin Jäähalli, Finland

Sep 24: Stockholm Hovet, Sweden

Sep 26: Gothenburg Lisebergshallen, Sweden

Sep 28: Oslo Spektrum, Norway

Sep 29: Copenhagen Operaen, Denmark

Oct 01: Rostock Stadthalle, Germany

Oct 02: Oberhausen König-Pilsener-Arena, Germany

Oct 03: Mannheim SAP Arena, Germany

Oct 05: Fulda Esperantohalle, Germany

Oct 06: Wetzlar Rittal Arena, Germany

Oct 08: Neu-Ulm Ratiopharm Arena, Germany

Oct 11: Plymouth Pavilions, UK

Oct 12: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Oct 13: Bournemouth International Centre, UK

Apr 24: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

Apr 25: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

Apr 26: London Royal Albert Hall, UK