Watch Gwar disembowel Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton

Gwar have staged a political deathmatch between President Donald Trump and political rival Hillary Clinton in a video for their cover of AC/DC’s If You Want Blood (You Got It).

Performers dressed as Clinton and Trump trade blows onstage while the band plays. Clinton rips Trump’s face and torso off during the fight – before frontman Blothar disembowels the failed Democratic candidate.

They say: “Your Lords and Masters invited Trump and Clinton to duke it out in person, and we are sure the long suffering American public will be pleased with the outcome.”

It’s the latest of Gwar’s performances on AV Club’s Undercover series. They also previously covered Cyndi Lauper track She Bop.

Last week, the band also performed a cover of Howard Stern’s track Silver Nickels And Golden Dimes on his radio show.

Gwar have confirmed they’re working on their first album since the death of frontman Dave Brockie, aka Oderus Urungus.

The singer died from an accidental heroin overdose in 2014, with the band continuing to tour after his death to mark their 30th anniversary.

